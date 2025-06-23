The Stallions of Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Men’s Sevens campaign on a high note with a thrilling 19–12 victory over the Leopards of Ghana, bringing not only rugby bragging rights but also putting a playful end to the long-standing Jollof rice rivalry between the two nations.

The win sealed a 7th-place finish for Nigeria, a significant leap from their 11th-place standing in the previous edition of the tournament.

Nigeria’s campaign was a rollercoaster of emotions, starting with a tough opener against continental powerhouse, South Africa.

Despite falling 17–5 to the Blitzboks, the Stallions earned praise for their spirited defence and unyielding determination.

They responded emphatically in their second group game, storming past Burkina Faso with a commanding 29–12 win that reignited hope and belief within the squad.

The Stallions faced Zambia in a nail-biting contest in their final group stage match. Despite a gritty fight, Nigeria narrowly lost 14–7 in one of the most closely fought games of the round.

Nigeria faced the Shujaa of Kenya in a high-octane quarterfinal showdown. Missing a few regulars due to injury, the Stallions battled hard but couldn’t hold back the Kenyan tide, eventually losing 43–12 to one of Africa’s elite sides.

The team returned for the placement rounds with determination, meeting Zambia again in a déjà vu clash. This time, Nigeria matched their opponents stride for stride, covering every inch of the pitch with intensity. However, they fell just short, losing 26–22 in another fiercely contested game.

In their final outing — dubbed the “Jollof Derby” — Nigeria squared off against Ghana with renewed fire. The Stallions delivered a composed and energetic performance, overcoming the Leopards 19–12 to close out the tournament on a victorious note.

This 7th-place finish marks Nigeria’s progress, showing growth, resilience, and a rising stature in African rugby.

