The Nigeria Fencing Federation has announced a 12-member squad for the 23rd African Fencing Championships, scheduled to take place at Charterhouse Lagos from 25 to 29 June.

This marks only the third time the continental tournament will be hosted in Sub-Saharan Africa, following previous editions in Senegal (2002) and Mali (2009, 2019).

Leading the Nigerian team is US-based Inkosi Brou, the first Nigerian fencer to win a medal at an international event.

Brou, who recently clinched bronze at the 2025 African Junior Championships in Angola, brings valuable experience to the squad despite being just 17 years old.

He has competed in several international tournaments this year as part of his journey toward qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Notably, he is the grandson of the late NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Joining Brou is UK-based Oluwafolayemi Akinyosoye, alongside homegrown talent including Wisdom Okanlawon; siblings Mahatir and Mahadi Idongesit, Olumuyiwa Ige, Oritsematosan Egbesemirone, Alex Chizim Aninyei, and Babade Adegbola.

The women’s squad features Peluola Akinbamiro, Somto Eribenne, Sara Idongesit, and Adebodunrin Thomas.

Team Nigeria will compete in individual and team events across the fencing disciplines of foil, epee, and sabre.

National coach Ibrahim Alogba expressed confidence in the youthful team, noting their potential to surprise more experienced opponents. “Our team is the youngest in terms of age and experience, which reduces the pressure on them. This could work in our favour. We may be young, but we are not intimidated by records or reputations. We are ready to break Nigeria’s medal drought in this tournament,” he said.

Italian coach Riccardo Bardin, who has been training the team since his arrival a week ago, also praised the athletes’ potential but urged patience as they continue to develop.

In addition to host nation Nigeria, other participating countries include Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria, Senegal, Mauritius, Angola, Rwanda, Niger, South Africa, Guinea, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Cape Verde. The tournament will feature 12 events made up of six individual and six team events in foil, epee, and sabre.

