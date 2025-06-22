In a political era where promises are broken faster than they are made, Katsina State stands as a living testimony that integrity in governance is not a myth. Dikko Umaru Radda, the man with a vision and the courage to act, has fulfilled almost 70% of his promises in his first tenure, a feat that many governors across Nigeria can only envy from a distance. When others campaigned for power, he campaigned for progress. And now, the results are screaming louder than propaganda ever could.
The state’s agricultural revolution, with countless rural farmers now proudly feeding not just their families but entire markets, roads built and rehabilitated, connecting once, forgotten villages to opportunity, youth empowerment schemes transforming idle hands into productive assets; healthcare centers refurbished, modernised, and equipped to serve every Katsina soul with dignity. This is not PR. This is performance. This is what leadership with conscience looks like.
But, amid this visible transformation, the noise of mediocrity still echoes from the gutters of political irrelevance. The so called opposition, those whose only talent lies in recycling complaints and faking concern, have become professional mourners at the funeral of their own influence. They criticise Radda not because he has failed, but because he has succeeded without them. They are not opposition, they are obstacles, enemies of progress masquerading as voices of the people.
Where were they when civil service was crumbling? When security was a whispered prayer? When poverty was a language spoken fluently by our youth? They stood by, silent, complicit. Some of them, with blood red hands from the failed regimes of the past, now want to teach morality to a man building hospitals with honesty and constructing schools with transparency? They must be joking, or high on the politics of self deception.
This is a warning to the agents of retrogression hiding behind fake manifestos and mafia style cabals, Katsina is no longer a playground for political scammers. We see you. We remember you.
The state will not forget how you drained its lifeblood while smiling on campaign posters. And now, you dare challenge a man whose every move is a step toward development? You are not challengers, you are cowards wearing costumes.
Mr Radda is not just a governor; he is a phenomenon, a disruption of the old ways, a builder of futures, a man whose words were not coated with sugar, but rooted in service. His leadership is evidence that when competence meets compassion, greatness is inevitable. His government is not perfect, but it is purposeful, and that alone puts him miles ahead of those still hallucinating about 2023.
The enemies of Katsina state progress shall continue their circus of confusion. Let them try to rewrite history with ink dipped in bitterness. The people of Katsina State are not blind, and they are not fools. They have tasted truth, and they will not trade it for the lies of recycled failures. Dikko Radda is the future Katsina never knew it deserved, and the present it will never take for granted.
Khaleed Yazeed is a
Strategic Media Voice who resides in Katsina.
