Beneath the glowing lights of New York’s Times Square, Nigerian chess master and humanitarian Tunde Onakoya made history and a powerful statement.

Partnering with US chess master Shawn Martinez, Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, surpassing the previous record of 61 hours.

The record is subject to ratification.

But for Onakoya, this was more than a test of endurance; it was a movement.

A mission to change the narrative for millions of underprivileged children in Nigeria through the universal language of chess.

Checkmate in the name of change

On Sunday, Onakoya crossed the 62-hour mark, breaking the standing record and entering the Guinness World Record books.

The new target? A stunning 70-hour marathon of continuous chess.

“For all the dreamers! We’ve officially broken the record!” Onakoya declared triumphantly on social media.

The chess marathon began on Wednesday, 17 April, and is expected to run until Sunday, 20 April.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Times Square, the event attracted widespread attention; not just from chess fans but from global citizens inspired by the cause behind it.

A mission bigger than records

While many cheered the record-breaking feat, Onakoya reminded the world that the marathon was rooted in something much deeper.

“If you had 70 hours to change the world, what would you do?” he wrote during the marathon. “Sometimes the world won’t hand you 70 hours on a golden platter. Sometimes, you have to carve it out of your own breath, your own becoming. Not for applause. Not for records. But for the quiet dreamers who need to see someone leap so they know it’s possible to fly.”

“Every move, every hour, a love letter to children who’ve never known the luxury of a second chance.”

The goal? To raise funds for building Nigeria’s largest tuition-free school for homeless children, a dream Onakoya has nurtured for years.

“Proceeds from my limited edition chess sets will go directly towards our fundraising goal. No child should ever have their childhood sacrificed for survival. No dream should be buried beneath the weight of poverty.”

More than just a game

Amid the gruelling hours, the event was punctuated by moments of warmth and community. Martinez’s wife brought their newborn twins to the scene, offering a touching family moment that humanised the intensity. Children were also invited to play chess with the duo for a few hours, connecting the game’s future with its present.

Children playing for a few hours

This marked Onakoya’s second attempt at the record. In April 2024, he and Martinez completed a 60-hour marathon, surpassing the 56-hour mark set in 2018 by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad.

But just two months later, in June 2024, another Norwegian pair raised the bar to 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Undeterred, Onakoya returned one year later, stronger, more determined, and with an even bigger goal.

The final push

With the record now broken and momentum building, all eyes are on Onakoya and Martinez as they inch closer to the 70-hour finish line. Support continues to pour online and onsite in Times Square, where spectators are witnessing a chess match and a heartfelt pursuit of social transformation.

“It’s not just about the hours,” Onakoya reminds the world. “It’s about what you do with them.”

