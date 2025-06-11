The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has officially announced the Stallions Sevens squad set to represent the nation at the 2025 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament, taking place from 21–22 June at the Labourdonnais Sports Club in Mauritius.

Nigeria will compete alongside eleven of Africa’s top rugby sevens nations, including South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zambia, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and host nation Mauritius.

The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the 2025 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

Drawn in Pool B, Nigeria will face South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Zambia in group-stage matches.

Head Coach Steve Lewis expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness following an intense two-month build-up, which included appearances at the Abeokuta Cup 7s, London Floodlit 7s, Summer Socials, and Manor 7s tournaments.

“We’re pleased with the players’ commitment and growth,” Lewis said. “It’s great to have Declan Nwachukwu and Kolade Adedoyin back from injury, and we’re excited about the fresh energy from new call-ups like Joshua Addams, Isa Omale, Tuoyo Egodo, and Akeem Yusuf.”

The squad features a blend of experience and emerging talent, with stalwarts like Frederick Henry-Ajudua and Oghenesuvwe Obano bringing physicality and presence, while captain Kitto Oliver provides leadership and composure.

Final preparations will be held at a pre-tournament training camp in London before the team heads to Mauritius.

The NRFF expressed gratitude to the National Sports Commission, partners, and supporters for their continued backing as the team strives to elevate Nigerian rugby on both the continental and global stages.

2025 Stallions Sevens Squad:

Isa Omale

Matthew Ilube

Kolade Adedoyin

Gabriel John Etim

Joshua Addams

Kitto Oliver (Captain)

Tuoyo Anthony Egodo

Oghenesuvwe Obano

Frederick Henry-Ajudua

Richard Adeniyi-Jones

Declan Nwachukwu

Akeem Yusuf

Reserves:

Michael Ogunwole

John Tobi Anthony

