The Race Director of the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, Gabriel Okon, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the ECOWAS Commission on the occasion of its 50th anniversary celebrated on Wednesday, 28 May.

The ECOWAS Commission was founded in Lagos, Nigeria, on 28 May, 1975.

In a statement signed by the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon Director of Communication and Media, Olukayode Thomas, Mr Okon, congratulated the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, GCON, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu, directors of all ECOWAS institutions, and the citizens of the region on the celebration of the golden jubilee of the regional body.

Mr Okon said ECOWAS has made significant strides in regional integration, most notably the free movement of persons and goods across member states, which has contributed to economic growth, development, better life and improved standards of living for ECOWAS citizens.

Mr Okon urges ECOWAS to adhere to its ambition of taking the region from an “ECOWAS of States” to an “ECOWAS of People,” and aim for a future of peace and prosperity under Vision 2050.

On ECOWAS contributions to youths and sports development, Mr Okon said he can confidently speak on the Commission’s immense contributions on behalf of youths and sports lovers in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

For Mr Okon, the Commission’s Youth and Sports Development Centre has changed the story of many youths in the region from one of lack to prosperity.

Said Mr Okon, “For example, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon Half Marathon is the most lucrative and competitive half marathon in Africa, thousands of youths want to be part of the annual events because it has empowered many of them.

“One thing that endears thousands of West African youths to the ECOWAS Marathon is the credibility of the Commission when it comes to payment of prize money. ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon not only has a tradition of not owing runners, but runners are paid promptly.’’

The Race Director stated that ECOWAS Commission contribution to sports and youth empowerment, and engagement is not limited to the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, but to several games and championships.

He mentioned the ECOWAS Games, ECOWAS Cycling Tour, Promoting Traditional Sports, Community African Wrestling Tournament in Niamey, Dakar Wrestling Tournament, Traditional Wrestling Masters Tournament in The Gambia, the ECOWAS Games, ECOWAS Abuja Wrestling Tournament, Sports for All and the ECOWAS International Cycling Tour (TCIC) among the Commission’s numerous contributions to youths and sports in West Africa.

Mr Okon said ECOWAS’ $300,000 donation to support the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games also demonstrates the regional body’s commitment to youth and sports development, not just in West Africa but the world.

