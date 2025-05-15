As the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships serve off in Doha, Qatar, all eyes from Africa, and especially Nigeria; will be on Quadri Aruna.
The tournament, scheduled from 17 to 25 May, marks a return to the Middle East 21 years after Doha first hosted the global event in 2004, and for Nigeria’s Aruna, it’s a chance to etch his name even deeper into the sport’s history.
Aruna vs Ishiy: Familiar foes, bigger stakes
Aruna, Africa’s highest-ranked male player and the first from the continent to reach the World Championships quarterfinals, will kickstart his campaign in the Men’s Singles against Brazil’s Victor Ishiy.
It’s a rematch of their gripping 2021 encounter in Houston, where Aruna prevailed 4-2.
|
This time, the stakes are higher, the stage is grander, and Aruna’s legacy looms larger.
Fresh off a string of solid performances this season, Aruna remains Nigeria’s brightest hope for a medal at the championship, and a deep run in Doha would reaffirm his elite status while inspiring a new generation of African table tennis talent.
Nigeria’s broader contingent: Udoaka, Omotayo, Kuti & co. step in
Beyond Aruna, Team Nigeria boasts a solid roster. In the Women’s Singles, Hope Udoaka will represent the country against Brazil’s Giulia Takahashi.
In the Mixed Doubles, Olajide Omotayo and Kabirat Ayoola will face Egypt’s Mahmoud Helmy and Hend Fathy in an all-African clash, while the promising duo of Matthew Kuti and Ajoke Ojomu go up against Japan’s formidable Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto.
Nigeria’s participation spans across multiple events, with aspirations in Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles—proof of the country’s growing depth in the sport.
African rivals and continental pride
While Aruna remains Nigeria’s spearhead, the rest of the continent is well-represented.
Egypt’s teenage sensation Hana Goda, the reigning African women’s champion, will open against Australia’s Jiamuwa Wu.
Other Africans in action include Aly Ghallab (Egypt), Darara Dufera (Ethiopia), Kokou Fanny (Togo), and Mohamed El-Beiali (Egypt) in the men’s draw, as well as Rochica Sonday (South Africa), Yousra Helmy (Egypt), and Danisha Patel (South Africa) in the women’s bracket.
Fabio Rakotoarimanana and Hanitra Raharimanana (Madagascar) will face Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi (Brazil), and Milhane Jellouli and Amina Kessaci (Algeria) will face Ahmed Korani and Maryam Ali (Qatar) in the Mixed doubles.
Their collective presence emphasises Africa’s rising competitiveness in global table tennis and the growing influence of stars like Aruna in putting the continent on the map.
READ ALSO: Osimhen fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup glory, sets new goal record
Doha 2025: The world returns to the Middle East
The championship returns to Doha for the first time since 2004, with matches split between the Lusail Multipurpose Hall and Qatar University Sports Complex. Five major events will be contested: Men’s and Women’s Singles, Men’s and Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, featuring the world’s top-ranked stars.
As Qatar once again plays host to the sport’s finest, the 2025 edition promises drama, dazzling rallies, and dreams of global triumph, and for Nigeria, the dream begins with Aruna.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999