Africa’s top table tennis players, including Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna, face difficult first-round matchups at the 2025 ITTF World Championships, scheduled to take place from 17 to 25 May in Doha, Qatar.

Returning to the Middle East for the first time since it hosted the historic 2004 edition, Doha is set to once again welcome the world to a landmark event.

Matches will take place across two iconic venues—the Lusail Arena and Qatar University Sports Complex.

The official draw, held on 30 April at the Mall of Qatar, attracted local media, dignitaries, and fans who witnessed the unveiling in a vibrant public setting that celebrated the spirit of the sport.

Top African hopefuls have been drawn against formidable opponents.

In the men’s singles, Nigeria’s Aruna will begin his campaign against Brazil’s Victor Ishiy, while Egypt’s Omar Assar faces Croatia’s Frane Kojic.

Mohamed El-Beiali (Egypt) meets Sweden’s Anton Kallberg, and Benin Republic’s Kokou Fanny goes up against rising French star Alexis Lebrun.

Other matchups include Nigeria’s Muiz Adegoke versus Belgium’s Adrien Rassenfosse, and Olajide Omotayo taking on Brazil’s Leonardo Iizuka.

Matthew Kuti (Nigeria) will face Poland’s Samuel Kulczycki, while Algeria’s Mehdi Bouloussa meets Japan’s Kenji Matsudaira.

Youssef Abdelaziz (Egypt) will challenge China’s Lin Gaoyuan, and Egypt’s Mahmoud Helmy will clash with France’s Simon Gauzy.

In the women’s singles, Egypt’s teenage sensation Hana Goda opens against New Zealand’s Jiamuwa Wu.

Fellow Egyptians Dina Meshref and Mariam Alhodaby face Czech Republic’s Hana Matelova and Germany’s Sabine Winter, respectively.

Nigeria’s Hope Udoaka takes on Brazil’s Giulia Takahashi, while Ajoke Ojomu meets American Sally Moyland.

Also in action, South Africa’s Rochica Sonday will face world No. 2 Chen Xingtong of China in what is expected to be a daunting encounter.

Uganda’s Judith Nangonzi meets Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi, and Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello faces India’s Manika Batra.

Players from across the continent, including Algeria, Tunisia, and Madagascar, will also compete in the doubles and mixed doubles categories, seeking to make an impact on the global stage.

According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the 2025 edition will feature five events showcasing the world’s elite talent.

With its blend of high-stakes competition and cultural energy, this year’s World Championships promise to be one of the most thrilling in recent history.

