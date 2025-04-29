Africa’s top-ranked table tennis players, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Hana Goda, are set to discover their opponents for the 2025 ITTF World Championships.

The official draw will take place on Wednesday, 30 April, as the world’s elite players gather in Doha, Qatar, from 17 to 25 May.

Aruna, ranked 20th in the Men’s singles, and Goda, ranked 27th in the women’s singles, will lead the African contingent at the tournament.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has decided to use the Week 18 World Rankings, published on 29 April, as the basis for seeding the players.

With less than 19 days to go until the highly anticipated ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha, excitement is building.

The draw ceremony is a pivotal moment for players, as it determines their path in this prestigious tournament.

The latest ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking Lists, released on Tuesday, 29 April, will set the seedings for all events.

The World Championships will feature five individual events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, all played in a straight knockout format.

In the singles events, 32 players will be seeded and placed into predetermined positions, while the remaining competitors will be randomly drawn into the 96 available spots to complete the 128-player bracket.

For the doubles events, 16 pairs will be seeded, with the remaining pairs randomly drawn into the 48 available positions to complete the 64-pair bracket.

All singles matches will be best-of-7 games, while doubles matches will be best-of-5 games.

The tournament will award gold medals to the winners, silver medals to the finalists, and bronze medals to the semi-finalists.

The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals represent the pinnacle of individual achievement in the sport, bringing together the world’s best players in one of the most prestigious competitions on the table tennis calendar.

