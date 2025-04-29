With momentum on their side, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are set to kick off their quest for an eighth Africa U20 Cup of Nations title when they take on Tunisia’s Junior Carthage Eagles in the opening Group B clash on Thursday at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

The team enters the tournament on a high after a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over host nation Egypt in a friendly just 48 hours after arriving in Cairo.

The win not only showcased Nigeria’s readiness but also served as a confidence booster as they prepare to face another North African opponent.

“That result has provided a good impetus for us as we prepare to face the Tunisians – another North African opposition,” said Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the NFF. “You need a result like that when you’re preparing for a competition like this. It does not mean that we will rest on our oars; it only serves to give us much-needed confidence and ginger us to face our challenges better.”

Nigeria’s attacking lineup is loaded with firepower. Kparobo Arierhi—who netted three goals at the WAFU B U20 Championship and scored the opener against Egypt—leads the frontline.

He is supported by Germany-based Precious Benjamin and local standouts Clinton Jephta and Divine Oliseh, all expected to play crucial roles in unlocking defenses throughout the tournament.

“We will go for the maximum points against the Tunisians and then take it one step at a time as we forge ahead,” Zubairu added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Historical perspective

Nigeria has history on its side in this fixture.

Forty years ago, the Flying Eagles edged past Tunisia over two legs to win their second African title.

More recently, they routed the North Africans 4-0 in the third-place match of the 2023 edition, also held in Egypt.

This year’s competition promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

Defending champions Senegal, four-time winners Ghana, and hosts Egypt are all in the mix.

Egypt already opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over South Africa, while Zambia and Sierra Leone played out a goalless draw.

Ghana, meanwhile, must battle through a challenging Group C featuring Senegal, Central African Republic, and DR Congo.

While Nigeria has experienced setbacks in finals against host nations—losing to Ghana in 1999 and Congo in 2007—they have also triumphed in such circumstances, famously defeating hosts Senegal in the 2015 final.

Following Thursday’s match, the Flying Eagles will face Morocco, the 1997 champions, also at the 30 June Stadium.

Tunisia, who originally missed qualification, were granted a spot in the tournament after Côte d’Ivoire withdrew as hosts just weeks before kickoff.

Still, Coach Zubairu and his squad are taking nothing for granted as they aim for a strong start.

All four semi-finalists at Egypt 2025 will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, scheduled for September 27 to October 19.

With a mix of international experience, homegrown talent, and growing belief, the Flying Eagles are poised to make a deep run—and it all begins with Tunisia.

24 FLYING EAGLES AT EGYPT 2025:

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC); Soliu Ajia Yakub (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia)

Defenders: Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Emmanuel Chukwu (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Uljanik Pula, Croatia); Israel Isaac Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Simon Cletus (Mavlon FC); Sulaiman Alabi Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists)

Forwards: Precious Benjamin (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Ezekiel Anthony Kpangu (Inspire FC); Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Theophilus Mendos Rickson (Niger Tornadoes); Kparobo Nathaniel Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway); Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC); Yushau Armiyau (Katsina United)

GROUP A: Egypt, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Tanzania

GROUP B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya

GROUP C: Senegal, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Ghana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

