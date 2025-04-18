A video of a Chinese national and his family, who were seen giving money to Nigerian police officers, has generated reactions from Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

In the viral video, the Chinese national could be seen handing N5,000 each to a group of police officers dressed in mobile police (MOPOL) uniform. A woman and a young girl, believed to be members of his family, also did the same.

Since it surfaced online, Nigerians have condemned the video, noting that such a gesture ridiculed the image of Nigeria Police Force.

A police officer with direct knowledge of the matter said the officers were from “Kaduna squadron”. He explained that they were drafted to Lagos primarily for the purpose of providing security to the Chinese man who was seen giving them money.

According to the officer, the act contravenes the ethics of the police which frowns at gratification that may hinder officers from honestly discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has summoned the Provost of 1 Police Mobile Force (MOPOL) in Kaduna, Aliyu Adejembi, along with his team for questioning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the officers have been identified for disciplinary action. He described their acts as unethical.and contrary to the standards of the police force.

Condemnations

A human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, described the scenario as “a shameful act”.

“They’re reduced to nobody because of greed and indiscipline,” he wrote on X, reaffirming his campaign against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was due for retirement but had his tenure extended.

“This is why I keep saying Illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun must leave the police force and let fresh hands run the Nigeria Police Force. It is the shame of the nation,” Mr Sowore added.

The Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), China Chapter, also condemned the video. It said the video first appeared on WeChat, a popular Chinese social media platform.

A non-governmental organisation, the Anti-Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child Abuse and Drug Abuse Initiative (AKH-TRACADA) also condemned the video, calling for an investigation into the matter.

Primate Ezeanyaeche, the organisation’s founder, in a statement on Friday, said the video is a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of Nigeria’s security agencies.

“We condemn the attitude of the Chinese towards a kind gesture of the Nigerian government, especially the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security System in general,” he said. “It is an insult, disrespectful and disregarding to the country where the Chinese and his family are surviving.”

Mr Ezeanyaeche noted that the video is not only suspicious but appears orchestrated to mock Nigeria’s law enforcement personnel and exploit the country’s hospitality.

“From our understanding, the officers were on regular duty and were reportedly called out to assemble without prior briefing. It’s unjust to conclude they were complicit in any wrongdoing,” he explained. “If this video was sent to Chinese media outlets, we must ask: what narrative was intended? Who benefits from such imagery? It suggests an organised attempt to undermine our security agencies.”

Mr Ezeanyaeche also urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to investigate the Chinese national’s activities, including the legality and purpose of his stay in Nigeria.

“My question remains if one Chinese has this number for “services”, how many are left for other people and the public?” he asked. “We need to know what business he is involved in, who he is connected to, and whether his operations align with Nigerian laws and values.

“No foreign national should enjoy the protection of Nigerian security agencies while treating those very institutions with disdain,” Mr Ezeanyaeche added.

Chinese national apologises

However, the Chinese national, simply identified as Mr Jiang, has apologised for his actions, explaining that the money given to the officers was for food subsidy.

“Recently, I led a Chinese delegation to meet with Nigerian authorities for investment opportunities. During the process, the local police provided us with excellent security services,” the Chinese national said in a video shared by Sahara Reporters. “To thank them for their efforts, I gave them food subsidies as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation.”

He added: “These meal subsidies do not imply anything else. There was no intent to disrespect or insult the local police — just to say thank you.

“The atmosphere was very friendly and contained no ill intentions. However, due to the unfamiliarity of our accompanying personnel with local cultural practices and regulations, a video of the process was taken and shared online.

“This is their first time in Nigeria, and unfortunately, the development has had a negative effect on our security team. I apologise for that.

“I have been committed to promoting investment opportunities between China and Nigeria, bringing more investors to the country, and contributing to the friendly development of both nations.

“Although this incident has had some negative impact online, it will not affect the future. I will continue to promote and lead more investors to Nigeria. Finally, I will discuss this incident with all relevant personnel and departments to address its impact. I sincerely apologise.

“This serves as a reminder to all our people investing in Nigeria to learn about local culture and customs, understand local laws and regulations, respect the local culture and legal systems, and strive to be well-informed investors.”

