World record holder and Nigerian athletics icon Tobi Amusan is set to launch her 2025 campaign on the prestigious Diamond League circuit, as she features in a star-studded 100m hurdles lineup at the season opener in Xiamen, China.

Scheduled for 26 April at the Egret Stadium, this marks Amusan’s first Diamond League appearance of the year and a crucial early test on her road to the World Championships in Tokyo and the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

The Xiamen Meeting, now in its third edition, promises high-octane action across nine track and seven field events, drawing some of the world’s top talents. And all eyes will be on Amusan, who begins her journey to reclaim dominance on the global stage.

Stacked hurdles field in Xiamen

Amusan, who stunned the world with her world record time of 12.12 seconds in 2022, currently ranks 13th globally but remains one of the most feared names in women’s sprint hurdling.

The Xiamen hurdles event is stacked with elite rivals, including Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, the world indoor 60m hurdles record holder ranked seventh globally.

Danielle Williams of Jamaica, a world champion with a personal best of 12.32 seconds; and American stars Nia Ali, Grace Stark, and Tonea Marshall are all in strong form ahed of the race.

Amusan will need to summon her best form to outpace this formidable field, and judging by her season opener, she is more than ready.

Winning return in Jamaica sets the tone

Amusan has already shown what to expect in Xiamen with her statement victory at the Velocity Fest 16 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Competing in her first official race since last year’s Olympic Games in Paris, she clinched victory in the women’s 100m dash with a time of 11.28 seconds (−0.5 m/s wind), ahead of Jamaica’s Serena Cole (11.45) and Anthonique Strachan (11.46) of the Bahamas.

It was a symbolic return to form and her first major race since joining the Racers Track Club, the Jamaican sprinting powerhouse known for producing Olympic greats.

Xiamen: The stage for redemption?

Amusan’s inclusion in this year’s Xiamen lineup comes after a mixed 2024 season, where she placed fifth at the same event, clocking 12.58 seconds, behind the likes of Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Charlton, and Cyréna Samba-Mayela.

But the 2025 edition presents a shot at redemption, and an opportunity to build momentum heading into a year loaded with global championships. With the World Athletics Championships slated for Tokyo in September, and the Diamond League Final in Zurich in August, Amusan knows that every race counts.

