Nigerian sprint sensation Tobi Amusan on Saturday made a winning start to her season at the Velocity Fest 16 in Jamaica, claiming victory in the women’s 100m A final.
Amusan, who now trains with Racers Track Club, crossed the finish line in 11.28s (-0.5), finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Serena Cole, who placed second in 11.45s, and Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan, who took third with 11.46s.
The Velocity Fest 16 provided an exciting start to the outdoor track and field season, with several athletes setting personal and season-best records.
Amusan’s victory in Jamaica reinforces her position as a top contender for upcoming international competitions, setting the tone for what promises to be another thrilling year in athletics.
Impressive performances
The event, held at Jamaica College’s Ashenheim Stadium, saw impressive performances from other athletes as well.
Ackeem Blake, representing Dynamic Speed, continued his strong form by winning the men’s 100m A final in 10.06s, beating Zharnel Hughes (10.14s) and Adrian Kerr (10.29s).
Meanwhile, Roshawn Clarke, Jamaica’s national 400m hurdles record holder, delivered a standout performance in the men’s 400m, breaking the 45-second barrier for the first time with a personal best of 44.98s.
He finished ahead of Deandre Watkin (45.59s) and Javier Brown (45.62s), marking a significant milestone in his career.
Olympic 100m finalist Oblique Seville also impressed, winning the men’s 200m with a season-best time of 20.53s, outpacing Javari Thomas (20.82s) and Nigel Ellis (21.13s).
In the women’s 200m final, Barbadian sprinter Sada Williams secured victory in 23.10s, narrowly edging out Tia Clayton (23.11s) and Kemba Nelson (23.42s).
In the women’s 400m, Shana Kaye Anderson delivered a strong performance, finishing first in 52.20s, while Rushell Clayton placed second in 52.38s and Alliah Baker came third in 54.12s.
Field events
The men’s discus throw saw Fedrick Dacres dominate with a winning mark of 62.36m, surpassing Chad Wright (60.60m) and Tio-Josh Mowatt (52.07m), who settled for the second and third positions respectively.
The long jump and triple jump events were equally exciting, with Shawn-D Thompson winning both. He recorded a season’s best jump of 8.02m in the long jump and followed it up with a personal best of 16.61m in the triple jump.
