The Head, Media and Publicity Unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Dele Oyewale, a deputy commander of the EFCC, has emerged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations’ Outstanding Federal Government Spokesperson of the Year 2025.

The award ceremony, which took place on Wednesday at the Abuja Continental Hotel, was themed “Integrity and the Evolving Roles of Spokespersons in Leadership Communication.”

Mr Oyewale emerged winner in a highly competitive category that included Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga and Josephine Adokuru Mudasiru of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

While commending the nominees, Shaibu Husseini, Chairman of the award’s Adjudication Committee, emphasised that the selection process was rigorous and driven by merit.

Oyewale stood out for his infusion of finesse in strategic communication, skilful workmanship, impactful media engagements and consistency in the excellent projection of the EFCC’s image and in enhancing public understanding of the Commission’s mandate and activities.

Winners from other categories include Olufemi Soneye (NNPCL), Distinguished Spokesperson of the Year (Oil and Gas), Nigerian Customs Service, Best Corporate Spokesperson Team, Kashifu Inuwa (NITDA), Most Supportive CEO to Spokespersons (Public Sector), Osagie Edwards Omoruyi (NIMASA), Outstanding Spokesperson (Marine and Blue Economy), and Femi Babafemi (NDLEA), Outstanding Spokesperson (Security Services).

In his remarks, Joshua Audu Gana, Member of the House of Representatives, congratulated the organisers for identifying and rewarding outstanding communicators across various sectors. He lauded the winners for their professionalism and devotion and urged them to continue to strive for excellence in their roles.

The Special Guest of Honour and Chairperson, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akintunde Rotimi Jr, emphasized the need for institutions and organizations to involve spokespersons in policy formulation and decision-making processes, noting that spokespersons should be equipped with first-hand knowledge of key issues so as to enhance their effective and accurate public communication.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The National Spokespersons Awards is Nigeria’s foremost platform for celebrating excellence in public relations, strategic communication, and media management. It is an annual celebration of individuals and organisations that demonstrate professionalism, innovation, and impactful public communication.

A well-regarded journalist and communicator, Mr Oyewale worked as a reporter at Independent Communications Limited, publishers of TheNEWS and TEMPO magazines and PM NEWS.

In 2001, he moved to TELL Magazine, where he quickly rose to the rank of assistant editor.

He later worked at BroadStreet Journal, a business-focused publication also published by TELL Communications. There, he won a string of awards and became one of the country’s leading business journalists.

In 2006, he joined the EFCC’s public affairs directorate. He was the Zonal Head of the Commission’s public affairs directorate in Lagos and Port Harcourt and the Acting Head of the EFCC’s enlightenment and reorientation unit.

Mr Oyewale holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Ilorin and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Mr Oyewale is married and blessed with children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

