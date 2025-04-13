The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday.

According to JAMB, over 200,000 candidates registered for the Mock UTME conducted across the country on Thursday, 10 April.

However, only 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination.

The board said 73,844 candidates were absent on the day of the examination, and 88 candidates failed the biometric verification screening.

JAMB added that the results for 115,735 candidates are now available for viewing.

“Additionally, 10,446 results are still being processed and will be released soon,” it said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“A total of 200,115 candidates initially expressed interest in participating; however, two candidates later withdrew, resulting in 200,113 registered candidates.”

The board acknowledged the delays experienced by some candidates during the examination and expressed regrets over any inconvenience caused.

It said the challenges were anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME.

How to check the result

To check their results, JAMB asked candidates to text “MOCKRESULT” to either 55019 or 66019 using the phone number (SIM) registered for the examination.

Mock UTME

The Mock UTME is an optional Computer-Based Test (CBT) similar to the actual UTME. It is designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the nature of the examination before the actual UTME.

JAMB added that the optional mock examination was designed to test the board’s annual innovations.

It said the mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME and allows the board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.

“Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination,” it said.

READ ALSO: US Embassy issues new requirements for Nigerian visa applicants

“JAMB urges all candidates to continue making the necessary sacrifices to ensure a better examination experience that effectively serves their interests.”

The UTME is the unified examination candidates must pass to gain admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. It is organised by JAMB, which then works with the institutions to grant admissions to qualified institutions.

The unitary nature of the UTME has been criticised by some Nigerians, who argue that each institution should be allowed to conduct its own entrance examination and set its own guidelines. However, even with the existing structure, many tertiary institutions still conduct post-UTME examinations which are then combined with the UTME scores of candidates for the admission process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

