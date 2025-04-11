The second day of the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Lagos delivered another electrifying performance, with athletes showcasing their skills across various categories at the Yabatech and Unilag Sports Complexes.

The highlight of the day was the exceptional 100m performances by Favour Ashe and Iyanoluwa Bada, who claimed the men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

Ashe blazes to victory in men’s 100m

Favour Ashe delivered a stunning performance in the men’s 100m, clocking 10.28 seconds to take the top spot.

Chidera Ezeakor finished second with a time of 10.38 seconds, while Thankgod Igube came in third with a time of 10.49 seconds.

Iyanoluwa Bada dominated the women’s 100m, securing the title with a marginal wind-aided time of 11.30 seconds (+2.6m/s).

Flore-Julie Krakre finished second with a time of 11.86 seconds, while Janet Adesiyan came in third with a time of 11.90 seconds.

Other events

Six-time national women’s 400m champion, Patience Okon-George, continued her winning streak with a strong Season’s Best (SB) of 52.67 seconds in the women’s 400m.

She finished ahead of Team MTN’s Miracle Donald-Uwem (55.10s) and Pemisire Adepoju Adedoyin (56.29s).

Also on Thursday, former national champion Samson Nathaniel claimed victory in the men’s 400m, crossing the line in 46.71 seconds.

Team MTN’s Benjamin Magaji matched his Personal Best (PB) of 48.04s to secure 2nd place, while Deji Sholotan finished 3rd in 48.31s.

In the junior category, John Caleb extended his unbeaten streak, claiming the men’s 100m title with a time of 10.45 seconds.

Additional highlights

Hamid Sambo dominated the 1500m, returning a time of 3:59.12, while Ronke Akanbi won the women’s event.

In the men’s Long Jump, Rukevwe Godsgift Nwagbowu caused an upset, dethroning favorite Ibukun Daramola with a winning leap of 7.47 meters.

Mary Adeniran set a new Personal Best (PB) of 6.14 meters to claim the women’s Long Jump title.

