The first leg of Season 3 of MTN CHAMPS held in Benin, concluded with dominant performances across multiple categories as Government Model, Delta Secondary School and Vision High emerged the standout teams of the competition.

In the Cadet (U14) Girls’ division, Delta Secondary School clinched the top spot with 50 points, holding off Ado Girls who secured 33 points, while SAM-KAY finished 3rd with 20 points.

The Boys’ category of the same division saw an emphatic victory for Government Model Asaba, who amassed 86 points, doubling the total of Benin Technical in 2nd place with 43 points.

They were buoyed by the massive performances of David Ekunwe and Daniel Okwokwo who swept GOLD and Silver medals in the 200m, 400m and the Long Jump.

Saint John the Apostle rounded out the podium with 34 points.

Vision High lifted the Youth (U17) Girls’ trophy, racking up an impressive 102 points and leaving other schools in their wake. Blessing Ezeh was the biggest scorer for the team, with her Shot Put and Discus Throw double giving her team 20 points.

The Lord’s Own Int’l School finished 2nd with 39 points, while Osadenis was 3rd with 31 points.

Government Model carried over their win in the Cadet Boys’ category to the Youth, securing 58 points ahead of Beje High School with 35 points, while Vision High added to their overall success with a 3rd-place finish at 28 points.

The Junior (U20) Team event saw Delta State deliver a commanding performance, accumulating 162 points to win the team title.

They swept the throws with the duo of Bosa David Kosisochukwu and Success Okeleke.

The former enjoyed more success as he won two GOLD medals in the Shot Put and Javelin, coupled with a Bronze in the Discus Throw.

They finished far ahead of HIT with 94 points and Global Power, in 3rd with 79 points.

Meanwhile, the Senior Team category was a battle between Bayelsa and the hosts, Edo, with Team Bayelsa ultimately emerging victorious at 114 points, while Edo settled for 2nd place with 87 points. Team MTN finished 3rd, scoring 48 points.

With an electrifying conclusion to the MTN CHAMPS Benin Athletics Classics, the CHAMPS train now looks ahead to a thrilling stop in Lagos ( 9-12 April) for the second leg.

