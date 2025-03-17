The stage is set for the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup African Qualifier, scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from 26 March to 6 April.
Six of Africa’s top youth cricket teams—Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, and host nation Nigeria—will battle for the continent’s sole ticket to the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup.
Top venues ready for action
The matches will be played at two renowned venues: the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and the University of Lagos (Unilag) Cricket Oval. Both facilities have been optimised and certified, ensuring a good experience for players and fans.
Uyi Akpata, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the tournament.
“Nigeria is thrilled to welcome these talented young cricketers and their supporters to Lagos,” Mr Akpata said. “Our country is known for its warm hospitality and growing cricketing potential. We are committed to making this qualifier a memorable experience. This event is not just about competition; it’s about celebrating the growth of cricket in Africa and inspiring the next generation of players.”
Thrilling matches
The tournament will begin with two exciting opening matches on Friday, 28 March. Nigeria will take on Namibia at the TBS Oval, while Kenya faces Sierra Leone at the Unilag Oval.
These games are expected to set the tone for an intense competition filled with talent and determination.
High stakes for Africa’s World Cup spot
With only one World Cup spot available, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
The team that emerges victorious will have the honour of representing Africa at the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup.
Nigeria has previously achieved this milestone, securing the African ticket in 2019 and competing at the 2020 ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup in South Africa.
The young Nigerian squad will be hoping to replicate that success and once again showcase their talent on the global stage.
