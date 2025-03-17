The Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Nigeria, has achieved an unprecedented milestone, becoming the first and only secondary school in Nigeria and West Africa to be judged ‘Outstanding’ across all nine categories by British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspectors. This inspection, commissioned by the UK Department for Education (DfE), positions The Regent Secondary School in Abuja among an elite group of international schools globally.

Schools inspected by BSO are judged against the following standards:

1. Quality of education provided

2. Spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development of pupils

3. Welfare, health, and safety of pupils

4. Suitability of staff, supply staff, and proprietors

5. Premises and accommodation

6. Provision of information to parents

7. Handling of complaints and grievances

8. Leadership and management

9. Boarding provision

Each standard is rated on a continuum:

– Grade 1: Outstanding

– Grade 2: Good

– Grade 3: Satisfactory

– Grade 4: Inadequate

The British School Overseas (BSO) Scheme is the UK Department for Education’s inspection scheme for overseas schools. Overseas schools describing themselves as “British” are subject to recognition by the British government under the inspection scheme. The UK Department for Education (DfE) has put in place arrangements for inspection against a common set of standards that British Schools Overseas can choose to adopt.

The intention is to inform parents of pupils in British Schools Overseas how standards measure up against the standards that apply to independent schools in England. Inspectorates approved by the DfE and monitored by Ofsted carry out the inspection on the British schools overseas and produce inspection reports which are made available to parents and prospective parents.

These reports will inform parents and prospective parents about the quality of provision within the inspected school, and its compatibility with independent schools in England.

The Inspection was carried out by Penta International, led by Dr Mark Evans. The Inspectors described the school as follows “The Regent Secondary School provides the highest quality of education and care. It is supported and driven by the strong leadership of the principal and two vice principals. The board has a strong commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring every student thrives academically and personally.”

The Inspection visit to The Regent Secondary School took place in February 2025. The Inspectors described the quality of education at The Regent Secondary School in Abuja as “broad, innovative, and child-centred,” praising its effectiveness in engaging students and delivering excellent academic outcomes. They noted, “Students consistently achieve significantly above global averages, with 98% securing A*-C grades at IGCSE level, nearly half of which are A* or A grades.”

The Regent Secondary School in Abuja was commended for its exceptional spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development, underpinned by the school’s core values of ‘Respect, Responsibility, and Resourcefulness.’

Inspectors highlighted how “students develop an excellent understanding of tolerance, open-mindedness, and respect for the beliefs, cultures, and views of other people. Students spoke proudly of their teachers’ ability to address any issues or problems in a timely manner. They feel safe and cared for and understand the dangers and impact of cyberbullying. Relationships between students and adults are outstanding. Students enjoy strong friendships and show empathy for each other, consistently demonstrating excellent behaviour, politeness, and courtesy towards staff, peers, and visitors.”

Outstanding safeguarding and pastoral care systems at the school were specifically praised, with the report stating: “Robust safeguarding practices and excellent pastoral care ensure students feel safe, secure, respected, and valued.”

The inspection team also praised The Regent Secondary School in Abuja’s boarding facilities, calling them “exemplary,” noting that “boarders feel safe, secure, comfortable, and enjoy their accommodation. They report strong, supportive relationships with staff and peers.”

Leadership and management at The Regent Secondary School in Abuja were particularly highlighted as strengths. Inspectors praised the clear strategic vision and effective management practices, stating: “Leadership consistently fosters a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring a thriving academic and personal environment for both students and staff.”

The Principal of The Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Mr. Philip Reynolds, while receiving the Inspectors’ report, stated, “This recognition reflects the high standards we uphold at The Regent Secondary School Abuja. It is a proud moment for our school community and a testament to the dedication of our students and staff.”

The Principal of The Regent Secondary School Abuja , Mr. Reynolds, highlighted the school’s exceptional environment, stating, “Our extensive campus, with large playing fields, a swimming pool, and top-tier sports facilities, creates unmatched opportunities for students. The Regent

Secondary School in Abuja is more than just a school—it is a place where students grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”

The Principal of The Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Mr. Reynolds, described this achievement as “A defining milestone for The Regent Secondary School Abuja. Achieving Outstanding in all nine categories highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence, teamwork, and continuous improvement”

The Principal of The Regent Secondary School Abuja, Mr Reynolds, acknowledged the support from the School Board of Directors, stating, “Our success is built on strong governance and a clear vision of delivering world-class British education in Abuja. The unwavering commitment of our Board ensures that we continue to meet and exceed the highest international standards.”

The Principal of TRSS, Mr Reynolds, also highlighted the dedication of staff at every level, stating, “From our leadership team and teachers to our administration, kitchen, and grounds staff, every member of our community plays a vital role. So many go above and beyond every day, allowing Regent to soar—just like the eagles often seen flying over our campus.”

The school’s outstanding achievements reflect not only its commitment to academic excellence but also the strength of its inclusive, nurturing community. This success is built on the dedication of students who embrace learning, teachers who inspire and challenge, parents who provide unwavering support, and a leadership team that continuously drives innovation and excellence in education.

Summarising their findings, inspectors stated: “Students are a true credit to the school, consistently demonstrating outstanding conduct, empathy, and academic dedication.”

This landmark achievement is the direct result of the collective efforts, commitment, and cooperation of the entire school community—students, parents, teachers, support staff, leadership team, and governing board.

Together, their contributions have cultivated a thriving educational environment that nurtures globally-minded, academically accomplished, and socially responsible young individuals

The Regent Secondary School, Abuja, joins her sister school, The Regent Primary School which achieved Outstanding Inspection report in 2023 and became the first and only Primary school in West Africa to achieve this.

In the 2024 Cambridge awards ceremony for top performance in Cambridge examination in Nigeria, The Regent Secondary School in Abuja received recognition for producing the highest number of awardees.

