Nigeria’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team, the Junior Female Yellow Greens, clinched a hard-fought six-run victory over Ireland in their final Super Six match at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

Despite a shaky start, Nigeria posted a competitive total of 94 runs after Ireland’s captain, Niamh MacNulty, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Nigerian Ladies faced early setbacks, losing key batter Victory Igbinedion in the first over and slipping to 18/3 within five overs.

However, Christabel Chukwuonye (25) anchored the recovery, supported by Omosigho Eguakun (17) and late contributions from Peculiar Agboya and Lilian Ude.

Ireland’s bowling attack was led by Kia McCartney, who delivered an impressive spell, finishing with figures of 2/13 in her four overs.

Ireland falls short

In pursuit of 95, Ireland suffered an early blow, losing a wicket in the first over.

However, Freya Sargent and Rebecca Lowe steadied the innings, taking the score to 30/2 by the end of the powerplay.

Nigeria, however, continued to strike at regular intervals, keeping the pressure on their opponents.

Despite a late fightback from Millie Spence and Kia McCartney, Nigeria held their nerve, dismissing Ireland for 88 to secure a thrilling 6-run win.

Lillian Ude starred with the ball, claiming 3/11, while Peace Usen and Anointed Akhigbe contributed with two wickets each.

Ude’s all-round effort, which included a vital 12 off 11 balls with the bat, earned her the Player of the Match award.

Nigeria’s performance at the World Cup

This victory secured Nigeria a third-place finish in Super Six Group 2, while Ireland ended at the bottom, unable to surpass New Zealand in the standings.

The win marked Nigeria’s second victory at the Cricket World Cup, showcasing the country’s growing strength in the sport.

Out of their five matches in the tournament, Nigeria secured two wins and suffered one loss, while two games were abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

One of the abandoned matches, against England, proved costly, as a win could have propelled Nigeria into the semifinals.

Despite this setback, the team can hold their heads high after an impressive campaign.

Financial support and morale boost

In the buildup to the game against England, the National Sports Commission (NSC) announced a financial boost of $5,000 to the Nigerian team.

NSC Director General Bukola Olopade also travelled to Malaysia to support and motivate the players.

Unfortunately, bad weather prevented the match from completing, resulting in shared points.

Despite the weather disruptions, Nigeria’s Junior Female Yellow Greens have left a strong mark on the global cricket stage, further positioning the country on the international map of the sport.

