The three-day MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium ended in grand style on Saturday with the finals of several events.

The competition was fierce in the 200m, 800m, 4X100m and mixed 4x400m relays, bringing the first leg of Season 3 to a befitting climax.

Success Oyibu was one of the standout performers on the final day.

She breezed to an astounding lifetime best of 23.71s, improving her times from both the heats and semifinals to win the Junior Girls’ 200m title, adding it to her 100m Silver.

Perezide Sigah clocked a Personal Best of 24.24s to place 2nd while Vivian Iyamu ran a 24.30s for 3rd place.

It was another PB galore on the men’s side. David Akhalu bettered his lifetime best to 21.29s to claim the title, finishing ahead of Wilfred Awonusi (21.34s) and Eniola Shiro (21.35s).

The senior ranks were not left out of the action as Sophia Efetobore completed the sprint double, winning the 200m crown in the Senior women’s category with a time of 23.72s.

Jane Onyeneho took the Silver in 24.58s while Janet Adesiyan had the Bronze in 24.90s.

In the men’s race, Lucky Daje ran 21.09s to win the Senior men’s 200m ahead of Emmanuel Ojeli who produced 21.28s. Augustine Ezuruike grabbed Bronze in 21.53s.

Hamid Sambo executed a strong finish to stop the clock at a Season’s Best (SB) of 1:51.64 in the Senior men’s 800m final, the fourth fastest time he has ever run in the event.

Adedokun Ayobami got through in 1:52.12 for 2nd position while Temitope Karounwi finished 3rd in 1:52.73.

Rhoda Adisa distanced herself from the pack at the sound of the bell, crossing the finish line in 2:06.21 to win the Senior women’s 800m final.

Fatimah Adebayo came in 2nd place in 2:12.05 while Adeyinka Mulero was 3rd in 2:16.55.

In the men’s Junior category, Olaitan Ayomide broke the 2-minute barrier to win the title in 1:57.89 over Samson Tebowei (1:59.97) and Solomon Okundaye (2:00.16).

Kehinde Olude triumphed in the women’s division, dominating the lineup with a time of 2:17.31. Precious Orogun was a distant 2nd in 2:49.14, ahead of Favour Dio, who placed 3rd in 2:51.17.

Chukwueweniwe Emmanuel edged out Nwabueze to claim the Youth Boys gold, running 2:03.37 to Nwabueze’s 2:03.41. Emmanuel Umeadi came 3rd in 2:05.59.

Elisha Agape struck gold in a PB of 2:14.90 ahead of Mary Edeh (2:16.48) and Esohe Ugbo (2:29.88) to win the girls’ section.

