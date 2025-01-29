On Tuesday, the Abia State Government commenced the distribution of the 53 transformers procured for various communities across the state.

According to a statement from Divine Nwankwo, the head of the information department at Government House, Umuhia, the first batch of transformers was distributed to 11 communities in the state.

While distributing the transformers, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said the government action fulfilled a part of his social contract with the people of the state, which is to promote and provide reliable electricity supply to the communities.

Mr Otti, represented at the event by the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, recalled that the government had announced in December 2024 that it procured 53 transformers.

He said all 53 transformers would be given to the beneficiaries this week.

“This is the first batch of transformers that will be procured and supplied to communities in the state.

“So today we will be handing over to 11 communities, and the entire week we will distribute the remaining transformers to the benefitting communities,

“This is to boost the electricity supply to our communities in the state. This is part of that gesture that would help us achieve that goal,” Mr Otti stated.

The governor disclosed that the beneficiaries were selected on a ‘first come, first served basis’.

He described the Abia people and residents as industrious and blessed, saying, “We cannot promote industrialisation without reliable electricity.”

He urged all communities, especially community heads, to take responsibility and protect the transformers against any threat or vandalism.

“This is taxpayers’ money that is put to work, so you should endeavour to ensure that you will handle it with care, protect it and provide enough security,” the governor said.

No bribe was paid to any official

Responding on behalf of the benefitting communities, Eze Innocent Ezeala of the Ibe Uzo Amawom – Oboro community in Ikwuano Local Government Area thanked Governor Otti for extending such a gesture to his community.

He described it as a welcome development demonstrating the present administration’s commitment to transforming the state.

“This gesture points to the fact that the government is setting up systems that will make Abia a state that works in every sector.

“The funny thing is that I came here and put up an application for a transformer for my community without seeing the Commissioner.

“I was called on the phone to come for the transformer without having to grease anyone’s palms with anything in order to get it,” Mr Ezeala stated.

Some communities that benefited from the distribution’s first phase include Umuogo in Umuahia South LGA, Amaegbuato-Nkpa in Bende LGA and Okpuala/Umuelenwa in Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

Others are Agbama-Olokoro in Umuahia South LGA, Ibe Uzo Amawom in Ikwuano LGA, Umuoruku in Obingwa LGA, Atani Abam in Arochukwu LGA and Ndi Oti Alicho-Acho in Arochukwu LGA.

Other benefitting communities are Abayi Ohanze in Obingwa LGA, Nwokoma Environs-Umuagbaghi in Aba South LGA and Umuokelenta Amaoba Oboro in Ikwuano LGA.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the MD/CEO of Abia State Signage and Advertising Agency, Victoria Onwubiko, and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Power and Public Utilities, Nwanyịeze Otum, were among the government officials at the event.

