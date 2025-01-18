The world will have to wait a little bit more before they see the Nigeria women’s U-19 team, the Junior Female Yellow Greens, in action at the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, no thanks to a wet outfield which forced their opening match against Samoa to be abandoned.

The Junior Female Yellow Greens have set the tone for a memorable debut against their fellow debutants but delay turned into the match being abandoned without a ball bowled.

As Nigeria captain Lucky Piety and her Samoan counterpart, Avetia Mapu, shook hands in disappointment at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Sawarak, for the share of the spoils, the attention will now shift to Monday when the Junior Female Yellow Greens will go up against New Zealand.

The Oceanian country suffered a 22-run defeat in the hands of South Africa hours after Nigeria’s abandoned decision.

As it stands, South Africa are currently leading group C with two points, followed by Nigeria and Samoa while New Zealand are fourth.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Caoimhe Bray shone on her debut as Australia defeated Scotland on the opening day in Malaysia.

England’s batters also impressed but their bowlers were unable to go far in their search for victory over Ireland with the match abandoned due to rain after 3.5 overs of Ireland’s chase.

The game between Pakistan and the United States was also abandoned while Bangladesh also beat Nepal by five wickets on the opening day.

