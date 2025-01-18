Bandits on Tuesday evening raided the Kankara General Hospital in Katsina State, abducting five persons and leaving a medical doctor with a gunshot injury.

The attack came a day after the security agencies received intelligence report that a large number of bandits were seen riding motorcycles in the western part of Kankara.

Despite security forces being placed on high alert since Monday following the report, the bandits still struck at the healthcare facility.

A security officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the bandits were attempting to pass through “an exit which they usually follow from Kankara to go to Malumfashi or Danja or Kafur to commit their usual atrocities.”

“The military went after them to repel them, but some unexpectedly veered off and entered the Kankara General Hospital where they found Dr Murtala Sale Dandashire coming out of a mosque and they started shooting sporadically,” the source narrated.

He said some vigilantes, who were at the hospital to collect the corpse of the father of one of them, attempted to repel the bandits.

“Unfortunately, Dr Murtala was caught in the crossfire and he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The exchange alerted the military and some operatives were dispatched to the scene to assist the vigilantes and ensure the safety of the patients. However, before their arrival, the bandits had already abducted five individuals.

“Those abducted were a pharmacy officer, Nura Mairuwa, a security guard, a tea vendor named Babangida Mai Shayi, a man identified as Muazu Guraita and an unnamed individual,” the source said.

Governor condemns attack

Meanwhile, Governor Dikko Radda has condemned the attack and vowed to bring the full force of the law against the bandits and their collaborators.

“This assault on healthcare workers and patients shows how low and cruel these bandits are. There will be no safe haven for those who threaten our healthcare system,” Mr Radda vowed.

The governor said despite the setback, the state has made progress in combating banditry. However, he said the incident was a reminder that more still needs to be done.

He assured that security would be enhanced at healthcare facilities across the state, including the deployment of security personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

