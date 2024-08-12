A rising footballer has died during a match training session in Ogrute, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The victim, Chisom Oodo, slumped during the training session on Saturday and died, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The President of Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youths, Chijioke Eze, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that there was suspicion that the footballer suffered cardiac arrest during the training.

Mr Eze said the victim excelled during the Igbo-North Family Football Tournament recently held in December in the area.

The youth leader said following the stellar performance at the tournament, the deceased was subsequently selected for trial at the Enugu Rangers Football Club.

“It was while he was participating in the training that this happened,” he said.

‘God knows the best’

The deceased, Mr Oodo, hailed from Aji, another community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

He was a member of Ezike Oba Football Legends and association of footballers in the council area.

A member of Ezike Obasi Football Legends, Chidiebere Uroko, said the Chairperson of the association, Sani Onoja, has commiserated with the family of Mr Oodo over his loss.

Mr Uroko, in a post on Facebook on Monday, quoted the chairperson as telling the family to “take heart” because “only Almighty God knows the best.”

