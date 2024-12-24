While Fulham fans will be expecting Alex Iwobi to score more goals this festive season, the Nigerian playmaker has already scored big with his philantrophic gesture ahead of Christmas.

The Super Eagles midfielder brought joy to struggling families in east London on Sunday as he distributed free food, including turkeys, at his temporary shop, ‘AleXpress’, in Canning Town.

The Fulham star, who has been in outstanding form this season with five Premier League goals, opened the shop as part of Project 17, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting those in need.

Iwobi handed out food items to 100 families, spreading Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Iwobi credited his parents for instilling in him the spirit of giving. “In the house I was raised in, my dad naturally just gave back. To people in Nigeria, to his family, and even people in the street – he would just buy bottles of water and give them to neighbors,” he said.

Iwobi’s charitable work is inspired by his upbringing and his desire to use his platform to make a positive impact. “Seeing how my mum and dad are has inspired me to give to others, whether they are fortunate or less fortunate. With the position I am in, I feel like it’s only right with the influence I have that I give back as well,” he added.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international has established himself as a key player for Fulham this season, leading the Cottagers’ scoring charts alongside being third in assists with three.

His impressive form has helped Fulham to 10th place in the Premier League with 23 points from 15 games – their second-best tally at this stage in Premier League history.

Iwobi’s charitable initiative is a testament to his kind-hearted nature and his commitment to giving back to the community.

“If I can help them celebrate a great Christmas, why not?” he said, highlighting his desire to make a positive impact on those around him.

Iwobi and his teammates have a tough duel ahead of them on Boxing Day as they make a short trip to Stamford Bridge for a date with Chelsea.

