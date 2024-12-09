The city of Lagos is gearing up to host the 2024 Men’s Junior Epee Fencing World Cup from 14-15 December, with Nigeria’s contingent eager to make a strong impression on home soil.

Led by local favourite Wisdom Okanlawon, a former African cadet champion, the Nigerian team is determined to secure a podium finish.

Okanlawon will be joined by Shemilore Fashola, Olumuyiwa Ige, Bade Martins, Kiibaati Opasanya, and the Idongesit siblings, Mahadi and Mahathir.

“It won’t be easy, but we will do our best to make our country proud against our visitors. We hope to mount the podium in all events as a team,” Okanlawon was quoted in a press statement issued at the weekend.

The two-day event that will be taking place at the Charterhouse in Lagos will feature teams from Hong Kong, Benin Republic, Greece, Togo, Senegal, Ghana, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and host Nigeria.

This marks the only country in Sub-Saharan Africa with hosting rights for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Egypt, led by world cadet silver medalist Eslam Osama, ranked No. 11 in the junior category, will be one of the teams to beat.

Osama will be joined by Youssef Shamel, ranked No. 13, and Mahmoud Elsayed, ranked No. 14..

This experienced eight-man Egyptian contingent is eager

to use the World Cup to amass ranking points and improve their standings ahead of the 2025 tournament ex3.

Hong Kong’s teenage sensation Kenton Jia Hsu ranked No. 18 in the world, will lead the four-man Asian team in their quest for ranking points and titles.

The participating teams are expected to arrive in Lagos this week for the weekend’s tournament.

Meanwhile, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) has named its Vice President, Donald Anthony of the United States, as the supervisor for the World Cup.

Additionally, Peter Smith, chairman of the Technical Committee of the

Commonwealth Fencing Board, will be in Nigeria to assess the country’s readiness to host a Commonwealth Championship in 2025.

