Top fencing nations from around the world will participate in the 2024 Men’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from 14 to 15 December in Lagos.

They include the United States of America, Hong Kong, Egypt, and others.

Nigeria’s prestigious international school, Charterhouse Lagos, will host the tournament, which will serve as a point-earning event for the athletes.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by the Nigeria Fencing Federation said that countries confirmed for the two-day championship include Ghana, Senegal, Greece, Angola, Togo, Benin Republic, and the host Nigeria.

According to Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, Nigeria will be the first Sub-Saharan African country to host the Fencing World Cup, aside from North African nations like Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.

“This event will allow Nigerian fencers to compete with their international counterparts and showcase Nigeria as a leading fencing nation in Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunity given to Nigeria to stage this important event.

“We are grateful to the management of Charterhouse Lagos for accepting to host the tournament.

“This is a rare opportunity for any country in Africa, and we are also thrilled to become the first Sub-Saharan African country to host the World Cup.

“Having successfully hosted the African championships in 2018 and 2020, we have been eager to host the World Cup.

“Our bid was unanimously supported, and this event will provide our fencers with the chance to experience top-class competition at home.

In addition to competing, the tournament will allow local players to earn points ahead of the qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games in the United States,” Samuel said.

John Todd, the Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, also expressed the school’s enthusiasm for hosting the event.

“We are excited that Nigeria is hosting such an event. At Charterhouse Lagos, fencing has been part of the UK’s independent youth program.

“Partnering with the Nigeria Fencing Federation is a long-term collaboration that we believe will help grow the sport,” he said

According to Todd, “we support the quest to stage the Commonwealth Championships, as we have the facilities to support them.

“We believe more young Nigerians will embrace the sport, and we are committed to supporting Nigeria toward improving the state of fencing.

“For Nigeria’s teenage fencers, Shemilore Fashola and Wisdom Okanlawon, the tournament will provide an opportunity to compete against some of the finest fencers in the world,” Todd said.

NAN

