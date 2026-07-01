The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set to return in late August, after officials tentatively approved the weekend of 27–29 August as the kickoff date for the 2026/27 season.

The proposed start date was agreed during a joint stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja involving the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the NPFL leadership, and club owners, as plans gather pace for the upcoming domestic campaign.

According to the approved football calendar, the 2026/27 season will run until 28 May 2027. The schedule also accommodates fixtures for the President’s Federation Cup, in a move aimed at delivering a more organised and predictable domestic football calendar.

Beyond the dates, the new campaign is expected to mark a financial watershed for Nigerian club football. The National Sports Commission chairman, Shehu Dikko, had earlier announced that the winners of the 2026/27 NPFL title will earn a record N1 billion in prize money—the largest champions’ purse ever offered in the history of the country’s top-flight league.

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The landmark reward forms part of sweeping reforms designed to boost the NPFL’s commercial appeal, raise the league’s competitiveness, and attract greater private investment into Nigeria’s domestic football ecosystem.

The upcoming season will also feature four new teams following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Nigeria National League campaign. Sporting Lagos, Inter Lagos, Ranchers Bees, and Doma United secured promotion to the top flight after sealing their places among the elite. The quartet will replace the four clubs relegated at the end of the just-concluded NPFL season.

They will join defending champions Enugu Rangers, who enter the new campaign as the team to beat after clinching a record-extending ninth league title by finishing top of the table at the end of the 2025/26 season