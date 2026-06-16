Former champions El-Kanemi Warriors and Wikki Tourists will battle for a place in the President Federation Cup final when they meet in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

The fixture brings together two clubs with rich but contrasting histories in Nigeria’s oldest domestic football competition, as both sides look to secure a return to the national spotlight.

El-Kanemi Warriors, twice winners of the competition in 1991 and 1992, have also enjoyed recent success, lifting the trophy again two years ago after a memorable campaign that saw Nasiru Salihu inspire them to victory over Abia Warriors in the final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Wikki Tourists, meanwhile, remain one of the competition’s traditional contenders, having claimed their only Federation Cup title in 1998 after a penalty shootout win over Plateau United in Kaduna.

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Both sides have taken different routes to the semi-final. Wikki Tourists have eliminated Jigawa Golden Stars Jnr, Bayelsa United, Kada Warriors and Flight FC to reach the last four.

El-Kanemi Warriors, on their part, have overcome Krusaders FC, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance and Sokoto United in a strong run that has reinforced their status as one of the competition’s most consistent performers.

The encounter is expected to draw significant attention in Katsina, with both teams targeting a place in the final and a chance to add to their domestic cup pedigree.

Nasarawa United face Ikorodu City in Benin semi-final

The second semi-final will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, where Nasarawa United will face Ikorodu City in another high-stakes contest.

Nasarawa United return to the venue where they suffered a painful defeat in the 2021 final, losing to Bayelsa United on penalties after a goalless draw. On that occasion, Bayelsa State completed a historic double, with Bayelsa Queens also winning the women’s final against FC Robo Queens.

The Solid Miners have reached this stage of the competition after victories over Westgate FC, Ejigbo City, Rivers United and Plateau United, underlining their resilience in this year’s campaign.

Ikorodu City, one of the standout teams of the season, have also impressed on their path to the semi-final. The Lagos-based side defeated Gaa Akanbi, Jigawa Golden Stars, former African champions Enyimba and Barau FC to earn their place among the final four.

Although they narrowly missed out on continental qualification in the NPFL, Ikorodu City have remained competitive and are now targeting silverware as a statement of intent.

Club officials have maintained that the squad is highly motivated to make up for past disappointments and secure a first President Federation Cup title, which would also guarantee a return to continental football.