The return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia has entered its 10th day, with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reporting steady progress in the operation.

As of Saturday, 17,347 pilgrims had been transported from Saudi Arabia back to Nigeria in line with the return-flight slots allocated to the designated air carriers.

According to a statement issued by C management on Saturday, nine states have completed their pilgrims’ return journeys. They are Nasarawa, Gombe, Kogi, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Jigawa, Kwara and Plateau states.

The commission also disclosed that Lagos, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have achieved between 65 and 80 per cent completion of their return operations.

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About 40,000 Nigerians participated in the 2026 Hajj ritual.

States yet to begin return flights

NAHCON explained that some states have yet to commence return flights due to its first-in-first-out policy, which aligns departures from Saudi Arabia with the order in which pilgrims arrived for the Hajj.

“For instance, pilgrims from the South-south states departed Nigeria on 19 May, while Kano pilgrims commenced their outbound journey on 16 May and Kaduna pilgrims on 14 May.

“States yet to begin return operations include Adamawa, the Armed Forces contingent, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.”

The commission noted that although Adamawa and Taraba began their outbound airlift relatively early, their designated carrier is still transporting pilgrims according to the flight slots allocated to the airline.

NAHCON warns airlines

NAHCON stressed that the return schedule largely depends on the airlift slots secured by each airline and has therefore directed all carriers to complete the operation within the agreed 19-day window.

The commission said the timeline was carefully planned to cover pilgrims’ accommodation, feeding, transportation and medical services throughout their stay in the Kingdom.

It warned that contingency measures would be activated should any airline fail to meet its contractual obligations and scheduled timelines.

Chairman assures timely return

The Chairman of NAHCON, Ismail Yusuf, assured pilgrims, their families and the general public that every Nigerian pilgrim would be returned home safely and on schedule.

“All Nigerian pilgrims will be airlifted back home well before the Saudi deadline for the departure of pilgrims, which falls on 30 June 2026,” he said.

Pilgrims commend NAHCON

Several returning pilgrims who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES applauded NAHCON and its chairman for what they described as improved organisation, welfare support and communication throughout the 2026 Hajj exercise.

A pilgrim from Nasarawa State, Gimba Abdullahi, said the return operation had been smooth and well coordinated.

“We were kept informed at every stage of the journey. From Makkah to Madinah and now our return home, there was clear communication and support. We appreciate NAHCON for the effort,” he said.

Similarly, Bilkisu Ibrahim from Kwara State praised the commission for prioritising pilgrims’ welfare.

“The return process has also been orderly and stress-free,” she said.

Another pilgrim from Oyo State, Alkali Yusuf, commended Mr Yusuf for providing leadership during the exercise.

“The chairman has shown commitment and concern for pilgrims. We have seen improvements in coordination and responsiveness. We pray that these gains will be sustained in future Hajj operations,” he said.

With more than 17,000 pilgrims already returned and several states nearing completion, the commission says it remains on course to conclude the operation before the deadline set by Saudi authorities.

NAHCON thanked pilgrims, their families, airlines and other stakeholders for their cooperation and pledged to continue providing updates on the ongoing return airlift exercise.