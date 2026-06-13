President Bola Tinubu has approved federal backing for the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre in Abuja, including the allocation of a large expanse of land along the Airport Road corridor and funding for the construction of the facility.

President Tinubu announced the commitment on Saturday through Vice President Kashim Shettima during the 84th birthday celebration of former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The event titled: “The Legacy of a Statesman @84,” featured the public presentation of three books: ‘Call of Duty: An Autobiography of Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar,’ with a foreword by former military President, Ibrahim Babangida; ‘Nigeria’s Grand Patriot: Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar’; and ‘Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honour of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar,’ reviewed by Ibrahim Gambari.

Abdulsalami was head of state from 8 June, 1998 to 29 May, 1999.

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President Tinubu described the proposed centre as a fitting tribute to a statesman whose legacy has been defined by his commitment to peace-building, democratic governance, national unity and public service.

According to the president, the centre embodies the ideals that Abdulsalami has consistently promoted throughout his decades of service to Nigeria and Africa.

“The establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre is a worthy initiative that aligns with the values General Abdulsalami Abubakar has championed throughout his life,” Mr Tinubu said.

To demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to the project, the president directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to provide a substantial parcel of land within Abuja for the development of the centre.

“In recognition of its importance, I hereby direct the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to allocate a very huge piece of land within the Federal Capital Territory along the Airport Road for the development of the centre and the advancement of its mission,” the president stated.

Beyond the land allocation, the federal government will also finance the construction of the facility.

Conveying the president’s message, Mr Shettima disclosed that Mr Tinubu had reviewed the architectural plans for the project and approved government funding for its development.

“Mr President has seen the building plan for the structure and has promised that the federal government will fund the construction of the centre,” the vice president said.

President Tinubu further paid tribute to Abdulsalami, describing him as one of the most consequential leaders in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He noted that the former military ruler assumed office during one of the country’s most delicate periods and successfully navigated Nigeria back to democratic rule after years of military governance.

According to him, Abdulsalami distinguished himself by honouring his pledge to hand over power to a democratically elected government, placing national interest above personal ambition.

“At a moment of profound uncertainty, when Nigeria stood at a crossroads, providence entrusted him with the responsibility of leadership. He understood both the weight of that responsibility and the demands of the moment

“He pledged to return the country to democratic rule and fulfilled that pledge faithfully and honourably. In doing so, he rendered one of the greatest services any leader can render a nation,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president credited the former Head of State with laying the foundation for the Fourth Republic through the successful transition programme that culminated in the handover of power in 1999.

He observed that the democratic order established under Mr Abubakar’s watch has become Nigeria’s longest uninterrupted period of civilian rule, creating opportunities for millions of citizens to participate in governance and public service.

“The peaceful transition he supervised in 1999 gave birth to the Fourth Republic, the longest uninterrupted democratic period in Nigeria’s history. Millions of Nigerians, including those of us privileged to serve in public office today, are beneficiaries of the stability and democratic foundation his stewardship helped secure,” he said.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Mr Tinubu said he was among the many pro-democracy activists who returned to active politics because they trusted Abdulsalami’s commitment to restoring constitutional rule.

“I speak not only as president but also as one whose political journey was shaped by that historic transition. Like many pro-democracy activists of that era, I returned to participate in the democratic process because I was convinced of General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s sincerity and determination to restore constitutional rule.

“He kept his word and, as a result, steadied the ship of state, preserved national cohesion and guided our country safely towards democracy,” he added.

President Tinubu further noted that Abdulsalami’s contributions to nation-building did not end after leaving office.

He praised the former Head of State’s continuing role as a mediator, peace advocate and elder statesman, particularly through the National Peace Committee and other conflict-resolution initiatives across the continent.

According to the president, Abdulsalami has remained a strong voice for dialogue, reconciliation and democratic stability in Nigeria and beyond.

“Through the National Peace Committee and several interventions across Africa, he has consistently promoted dialogue, reconciliation and responsible political engagement,” President Tinubu said.