The Trump administration has explained why Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry into the United States despite being selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Artan, one of 52 match officials chosen by FIFA for the tournament, had travelled to Miami for a pre-World Cup training camp when immigration authorities ultimately stopped him and ordered his deportation.

According to a report by The Athletic, the White House said the decision followed additional screening by US border officials after the referee arrived in the country.

A senior administration official told The Athletic: “Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered, making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

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“The traveller was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA. President Trump’s administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country — full stop.”

The explanation came days after Artan maintained that he had travelled with the necessary documentation.

Speaking to The New York Times, the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year said he “had the right papers” and “the right visa” before embarking on the journey.

However, he was reportedly questioned for more than 11 hours at Miami International Airport, detained in a holding cell and eventually sent back to Istanbul, Turkey, where his journey had begun.

The incident has sparked diplomatic concern in Somalia, whose government described Artan as “Somalia’s most accomplished sporting figure and a source of immense national pride.”

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Somalia disclosed that it had made efforts to support the referee’s travel.

“The Federal Government of Somalia undertook diplomatic efforts with the relevant authorities in support of Mr Artan’s travel. Regrettably, these efforts did not result in a favourable outcome,” the ministry said.

The government also praised Artan’s achievements, noting that his success had become an inspiration to young Somalis.

“The Government of Somalia remains immensely proud of Mr Artan’s achievements and contributions. His success continues to inspire Somali youth and demonstrates that talent, commitment, and perseverance can lead to international excellence.”

The ministry confirmed that Artan had returned home safely and thanked countries, institutions, sporting organisations and individuals who showed solidarity during the episode.

It added: “The Ministry will continue to engage with international partners to seek further clarification regarding this matter and to safeguard the dignity and rights of its citizens.”

The statement concluded: “Welcome home, Mr Omar Abdulkadir Artan. The Somali people stand proudly with you and celebrate your remarkable achievements.”

Artan’s exclusion is significant because he had emerged from a rigorous FIFA selection process to secure a place among the officials for football’s biggest tournament.

FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina had previously said: “The selected match officials are the very best in the world. They were part of a wider pool of officials that was identified and monitored over the past three years.”

FIFA later confirmed that Artan would not take part in the World Cup.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.”

Despite the setback, Artan remained optimistic.

“Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,” he said.

The referee has since returned to Somalia, where he received a hero’s welcome from football stakeholders and supporters.