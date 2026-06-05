Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne were on target as Nigeria’s Super Falcons stepped up their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 victory over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly played on Friday in Ikenne-Remo.

The ten-time African champions produced a disciplined performance, taking control early and maintaining their dominance for long periods before holding off a late Senegalese fightback.

Oshoala opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after Nigeria was awarded a penalty. The experienced forward calmly converted from the spot, marking a successful return to the national team after her last appearance in the WAFCON 2024 final.

The Super Falcons continued to dictate proceedings after taking the lead, moving the ball confidently and creating opportunities in the final third.

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Their pressure paid off again 11 minutes later when Payne doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a well-taken finish following a flowing attacking move. Like Oshoala, Payne was making her first appearance for the Super Falcons since the WAFCON 2024 final and quickly reminded fans of her importance to the team.

Nigeria remained in control for most of the contest, limiting Senegal’s attacking opportunities while managing possession effectively.

However, the visitors found a way back into the game in the 86th minute, pulling a goal back to reduce the deficit and create a tense finish. The Super Falcons, though, remained composed and held on to their lead until the final whistle.

The match was the first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Senegal at the senior women’s level, adding extra significance to an encounter that also served as part of both countries’ preparations for the forthcoming WAFCON tournament.

The two teams will meet again in a second friendly fixture at the same venue in Ikenne-Remo on 8 June as they continue their build-up to the continental championship.

Head Coach Justine Madugu and his players will use the games to fine-tune their tactics and assess squad readiness ahead of the tournament in Morocco, where the Super Falcons will be aiming to retain their African crown.