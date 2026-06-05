Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy will take centre stage at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining Colombian music icon Shakira to perform the tournament’s official anthem ahead of the opening match in Mexico City.

The globally celebrated duo will perform Dai Dai, the official song of the tournament, at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June before hosts Mexico kick off the World Cup against South Africa.

FIFA described the anthem on Thursday as a celebration of football’s unique ability to unite people across cultures, languages and continents.

“The song reflects the energy, passion and global spirit of the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA said in a statement, adding that Burna Boy and Shakira represent “two of the world’s most influential musical voices.”

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The title Dai Dai is derived from an Italian expression meaning “let’s go” or “come on,” and is expected to be one of the defining soundtracks of the month-long football spectacle.

Dai Dai 🎶 @shakira and @burnaboy will join a star-studded lineup on the global stage at the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony in Mexico City! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 4, 2026

The opening ceremony will also feature performances from Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla, further highlighting the tournament’s multicultural identity.

For Burna Boy, the performance marks another landmark achievement in a career that has seen him become one of Africa’s most recognisable global music exports. The Grammy Award winner will now add a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony appearance to an already impressive international résumé.

The Mexico City show is one of three major opening celebrations planned across the tournament’s host nations. In Canada, Canadian music legends Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline festivities before Canada’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on 12 June.

Meanwhile, in the United States, pop superstar Katy Perry and rapper Future are scheduled to perform before the USA face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Shakira’s appearance continues her long-standing association with football’s biggest event. The Colombian singer famously delivered World Cup hits such as Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and La La La, both of which became global anthems.

She is also set to return for the World Cup final on 19 July, where she will co-headline the tournament’s first ever Super Bowl style halftime show alongside Madonna and BTS, bringing the curtain down on what promises to be a historic FIFA World Cup.