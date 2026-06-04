Nigeria’s preparations for the next phase of their international programme continued with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Poland at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, as the Super Eagles twice took the lead but were denied victory by a dramatic late equaliser.

Fresh from their successful Unity Cup triumph in London, Eric Chelle’s side arrived in Poland looking to build momentum against one of Europe’s most established football nations. The encounter lived up to expectations, producing four goals, VAR drama, standout individual performances, and a late twist that left both sides sharing the spoils.

Terem Moffi opened the scoring for Nigeria before Kacper Potulski restored parity for the hosts shortly before half-time. Paul Onuachu then put the Super Eagles back in front from the penalty spot, only for Przemysław Wiśniewski to rescue a draw for Poland with virtually the final kick of the match.

Below are the lessons from the game

Bewene announces himself on senior debut

One of the biggest positives for Nigeria was the impressive display of former Golden Eaglets star Abdullahi Ibrahim Bewene.

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Handed a starting berth in the absence of a natural right back, the 21-year-old showed maturity beyond his years with a composed and disciplined performance.

Bewene defended confidently, supported attacks whenever opportunities arose and looked comfortable throughout against experienced opposition. His energy and decision-making down the flank provided another encouraging option for Chelle as the Super Eagles continue to integrate new faces into the squad.

Super Eagles dominate opening exchanges

Nigeria were clearly the better side during the first half and looked in complete control for long periods.

The Super Eagles, without midfield orchestrator Alex Iwobi, dictated possession, controlled the tempo and created clearer chances as Poland struggled to cope with their movement and intensity.

Their dominance was rewarded when Moses Simon delivered an inviting cross that was turned home by Moffi for a straightforward opener.

Although Poland eventually found an equaliser before the break, Nigeria’s overall display in the opening 45 minutes suggested they should have carried a lead into half-time.

Okoye wins the battle against Lewandowski

Maduka Okoye produced one of his finest performances in national colours, particularly during a second half in which he repeatedly denied Poland captain Robert Lewandowski.

The Udinese goalkeeper first came to Nigeria’s rescue after a misplaced back pass from Zaidu Sanusi gifted the Barcelona striker a clear sight of goal. Okoye reacted brilliantly to make an outstanding save.

He was called into action again moments later, producing another crucial stop from close range to frustrate Lewandowski.

As Nigeria’s defence continued to limit his influence, frustration visibly grew for the Polish talisman, culminating in a heated exchange with Raphael Onyedika during the second half.

VAR takes centre stage

The Video Assistant Referee was heavily involved in two key moments that shaped the contest.

Poland felt they should have been awarded a first-half penalty after Karol Świderski went down inside the box following a challenge from Frank Onyeka.

While the home side appealed strongly, referee Marian Barbu ruled that Onyeka had fairly won the ball before any contact occurred and waved play on.

Nigeria later benefited from a VAR review after Nicola Zalewski was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area while challenging Wilfred Ndidi.

Although the incident was initially missed, VAR advised a review, and Barbu subsequently pointed to the spot. Onuachu stepped up and calmly converted, restoring Nigeria’s advantage.

Two debut goals spark Poland’s fightback

The match also proved memorable for two Polish players who opened their international scoring accounts.

Potulski netted his maiden goal for Poland when he reacted quickest to a rebound after Okoye had initially saved Nicola Zalewski’s effort.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Wiśniewski produced a spectacular long-range strike that flew beyond Okoye and into the net, ensuring the hosts avoided defeat dramatically.

Encouraging signs despite late heartbreak

While the late equaliser denied Nigeria victory, Chelle will take plenty of positives from the performance.

The Super Eagles showed attacking fluency, created numerous opportunities and matched a strong Polish side away from home. The emergence of Bewene, the goals from Moffi and Onuachu, and Okoye’s outstanding display all offered encouraging signs as Nigeria continues its rebuilding process ahead of future competitive assignments.

However, the inability to protect a lead remains a concern, with Poland punishing defensive lapses to snatch a draw in a game Nigeria looked set to win.