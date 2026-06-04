Protesters under the banner of the Take-It-Back Movement on Thursday marched through parts of Abuja to demand the immediate rescue of abducted pupils and teachers from Oyo State, amid heavy security deployment around the Presidential Villa.

The protesters, led by activist and presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, chanted slogans such as “Bring Back Our Children Now,” “Rescue or Resign Now,” “Tinubu must go”, and “Save our school now.”

Security operatives mounted barricades around roads leading to Aso Rock, while armed police officers, soldiers and other personnel intensified stop-and-search operations in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protest followed growing outrage over the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oyo State.

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Ogbomoso abduction

Gunmen had on 15 May attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area, near Ogbomoso.

During the attack, about 45 pupils, teachers and the school principal were abducted by the assailants.

One of the abducted teachers, an assistant headmaster identified as Mr Adesiyan, was killed by the kidnappers after a video of the incident surfaced online.

The incident triggered widespread outrage, including the indefinite strike declared by the Oyo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) across public primary and secondary schools.

The union said the action was necessary to press the government to improve security in schools for the safety of students and teachers.

The protest

Addressing protesters in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Sowore accused the Nigerian government of failing to address worsening insecurity across the country.

He said, “We are here as a reversal to what might become the final push for revolution in this country. We are asking that Tinubu, with immediate effect, go and rescue the children who were kidnapped across the country and get them released immediately because that is what he imposed on Nigerians to do as the President.”

The protesters moved through parts of the city, including areas around Eagle Square and the Federal High Court, while security personnel monitored the demonstration.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that members of the TIB movement had on Monday protested in Ibadan, Oyo State, demanding the rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers.

Security at presidential villa

Earlier on Thursday, security around the Presidential Villa was reinforced ahead of the protest.

Armed personnel from the police, State Security Services (SSS), Nigeria Security and the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to strategic locations around the Villa.

Several roads leading to Aso Rock were barricaded, while only authorised persons were reportedly allowed access into the area.

The security measures caused traffic disruptions around the Federal Secretariat, National Assembly and Supreme Court corridors as motorists were diverted to alternative routes.