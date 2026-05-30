For millions of Arsenal supporters across Nigeria, Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain is more than a football match.

It is a chance to end a two-decade wait, erase the painful memories of Paris in 2006 and witness Mikel Arteta’s side deliver the one trophy that has long eluded one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

From billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote and business leader Tony Elumelu to former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Fuji music icons K1 De Ultimate and Pasuma, Arsenal’s appeal in Nigeria cuts across business, politics, entertainment and everyday life.

Across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano and countless viewing centres nationwide, Nigerian Gooners will gather with one shared hope: that Arsenal can finally conquer Europe.

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Twenty years after Paris

The last time Arsenal reached the Champions League final was on 17 May 2006.

That night at the Stade de France remains one of the most painful chapters in the club’s history.

Arsenal became the first London club to reach a Champions League final and appeared on course for glory when Sol Campbell headed them into the lead. But goalkeeper Jens Lehmann’s early red card changed the complexion of the match.

Despite a brave display with 10 men, Arsène Wenger’s side succumbed to late goals from Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti as Barcelona claimed a 2-1 victory.

For many Nigerian supporters, it was a heartbreak that lingered for years.

Back then, Nigeria looked very different.

President Olusegun Obasanjo was serving his second term in office, the Super Eagles had just missed qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup after losing out to Angola on head-to-head record, and social media had yet to become part of everyday life for most Nigerians.

Football viewing centres remained the heartbeat of fan culture, gathering supporters around small television screens for major European matches.

Back then, Arsenal’s popularity in Nigeria was being fuelled by the exploits of Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu, the attractive football of Wenger’s side and the legacy of the Invincibles era.

Now, 20 years later, Arsenal have another opportunity to make history.

Why Arsenal’s Nigerian following remains unique

Few European clubs enjoy the level of support Arsenal commands in Nigeria.

The club’s influence stretches far beyond football circles. Mr Dangote and Mr Elumelu have publicly expressed admiration for Arsenal over the years, while Mr Saraki is a familiar face at Emirates Stadium.

In the entertainment industry, Arsenal victories often trigger celebrations from some of Nigeria’s biggest cultural figures. K1 De Ultimate famously released a celebratory song after Arsenal secured the Premier League title this season, while Pasuma has never hidden his affection for the North London club.

Popular entertainers and comedians, including AY, MC Lively and Remote, are also among the many public figures who proudly identify as Arsenal supporters.

That widespread support means Saturday’s final will be followed with extraordinary passion across the country.

For many fans, it is not simply about winning a football match; it is about ending a 20-year wait.

Arteta’s moment of destiny

Unlike the Arsenal side that arrived in Paris in 2006, Arteta’s team enters the final with enormous confidence.

The Gunners arrive in Budapest as Premier League champions and unbeaten throughout this season’s Champions League campaign.

Their consistency has been built on defensive discipline, midfield control and an attacking system capable of overwhelming opponents.

Arteta understands the significance of the occasion.

“We made history again. After 20 years, we are back in the Champions League final,” the Arsenal manager said ahead of the showdown.

Having already delivered Arsenal’s first league title in more than two decades, the Spaniard now has an opportunity to secure the most significant trophy of his managerial career.

PSG stand in the way

Standing between Arsenal and history is a formidable Paris Saint-Germain side coached by Luis Enrique.

The French champions possess one of Europe’s most dangerous squads, combining technical quality, pace and tactical flexibility.

Their ability to dominate possession and punish mistakes makes them one of the toughest opponents Arsenal could face on the biggest stage.

Yet Arsenal have built their own reputation during this campaign.

Goalkeeper David Raya has provided stability at the back, while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães have formed one of Europe’s most reliable defensive partnerships.

In midfield, Declan Rice has emerged as the heartbeat of Arteta’s side, combining defensive steel with leadership and composure.

Up front, Viktor Gyökeres has added intensity and goals, helping Arsenal maintain the relentless pressing style that has become one of their trademarks.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger believes that defensive strength could prove decisive.

“This Arsenal team’s main strength is their ability to keep a clean sheet,” Wenger said.

“In a final, that is very important.”

A night that could unite millions

From bustling streets in Lagos to viewing centres in Aba, from university campuses to upscale lounges in Abuja, Nigerian Arsenal supporters will spend Saturday night hoping history finally bends in their favour.

Twenty years ago, they watched heartbreak unfold in Paris.

Today, a new generation has the opportunity to witness something different.

For Dangote, Elumelu, Saraki, K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma and millions of ordinary Gooners across Nigeria, the dream remains the same.

One victory in Budapest.

One unforgettable night.

And perhaps, at long last, Arsenal’s first UEFA Champions League crown.