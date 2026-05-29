Nigeria head into Saturday’s Unity Cup final against Jamaica with growing confidence after an impressive 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the semi-final, and head coach Eric Chelle now faces selection decisions ahead of another crucial test in London.

The Super Eagles looked balanced and energetic in their opening game, with several new faces grabbing their opportunity. Chelle is expected to retain the core of that side, although a few tactical tweaks could be made against a more physical Jamaican team.

In goal, Arthur Okonkwo appears favourite to keep his place after a composed display and clean sheet against Zimbabwe. The Wrexham goalkeeper impressed with his calm distribution and command of the penalty area. This assured display may allow the technical crew to trust him again ahead of Francis Uzoho.

The defensive line may also remain unchanged. Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke are likely to continue in the full-back positions, while the central pairing of Igoh Ogbu and Chibuike Nwaiwu should retain their spots after limiting Zimbabwe to very few clear chances.

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Midfield could again feature the hardworking trio of Tochukwu Nnadi, Alhassan Yusuf and Samson Tijani. Yusuf’s experience and ball-winning ability provide balance, while Nnadi offers creativity and Tijani brings energy and pressing from midfield areas.

Captain Terem Moffi is expected to lead the attack once more after his impressive all-round performance in the semi-final. The FC Porto forward provided the assist for Femi Azeez’s second goal and constantly troubled Zimbabwe’s defence with his movement and strength.

One of the biggest decisions for Chelle will be whether to start debut hero Femi Azeez again. After scoring twice against Zimbabwe, the Millwall winger has almost certainly played himself into the starting lineup. His pace, direct running and confidence in front of goal could prove vital against the Reggae Boyz.

Philip Otele may complete the attacking trio after another lively showing on the flank, although Rafiu Durosinmi and Owen Oseni remain strong options from the bench.

Possible Nigeria XI against Jamaica:

Arthur Okonkwo; Chibueze Oputa, Igoh Ogbu, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Obinna Igboke; Alhassan Yusuf, Samson Tijani, Tochukwu Nnadi; Femi Azeez, Terem Moffi, Philip Otele.

With the Unity Cup title on the line, Chelle will hope the blend of youth, energy and attacking quality can deliver another statement performance for the Super Eagles.