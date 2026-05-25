Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, describing it as an overwhelming endorsement of his bold policies and leadership in the last three years.

President Bola Tinubu polled a total of 10,999,162 votes to beat his only contender, Mr Stanley Osifo, who polled 16,504 votes in the exercise.

Reacting on Sunday, Mr Mbah, who was also the Collation Officer for Enugu State, commended President Tinubu and the Prof Nentawe Yilwatda-led national executive of the party for providing the needed conducive environment and leadership that ensured a peaceful, free, fair, and credible party primary election.

Mr Mbah also commended party stakeholders and members in general for their peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

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“It was rancour-free and transparent . Party faithful exercised their democratic rights of their own free will. It shows that internal democracy is flourishing in our party.

“We will now go into the 2027 elections united and more formidable,” he added.