The Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has released his debut extended play (EP) titled More to Life, marking a step in his growing music career.

The 29-year-old footballer, who performs under the stage name “17”, a reference to his jersey number, dropped off the nine-track project in the early hours of Thursday. The EP is now available across major streaming platforms, including Spotify.

The body of work comprises nine tracks: Track 0, Mine, Bussdown, Joanna, Proper, Double Double, By My Side, Joga Bonito, and Letter.

The project includes collaborations with fellow Premier League footballer Amadou Onana, who records under the name 24AM, Nigerian singer Fido, British duo SPKS, and rapper Giddi.

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Ahead of the release, Iwobi had previewed the project with Track 0 (Freestyle), which helped generate early buzz among fans.

Potpourri

The EP artwork features a collage of childhood images from different stages of his life from 1998, 2004, and 2010, along with a recent black-and-white portrait, symbolising growth and his journey before football fame

At its core, ‘More to Life’ mixes Afrobeats and Afrowave with a strong Nigerian influence, but it’s really about who Iwobi is beyond football. It gives a glimpse into his life off the pitch and shows he’s trying to be seen as more than just a player.

‘More to Life’ is about life outside football. It shows Iwobi reflecting on his journey, dealing with fame, and staying connected to his Nigerian roots through Afrobeats and Afrowave sounds. The whole project feels personal, mixing real-life thoughts with moments of confidence, relationships, and motivation.

In “Track 0 (Freestyle)”, he sets the tone, laid-back, honest, and a bit bold, with some football references.

Different sides of his life

Other songs explore different sides of his life. “Mine” is about relationships, while “Bussdown” is about enjoying success. “Joanna” seems to blend love with deeper emotional or even spiritual themes, especially through its added depth.

Tracks like “Proper” and “Double Double” focus more on growth, discipline, and success, while “By My Side” brings things back to loyalty and the people who support him. “Joga Bonito” ties its football roots into the music in a more fun and expressive way, celebrating creativity both on and off the pitch. Then “Letter” presents a more personal moment, concluding the EP on a note

The whole sound flow mixes smooth Afrobeats and Afrowave with touches of UK rap influence. Overall, it feels like he is showing different sides of himself, not just as a footballer but also as a person.

Iwobi began his music journey in 2024 under the alias “17.” His debut single, Don’t Shoot, released in June 2024, featured former Arsenal teammate Chuba Akpom and Medy Elito. He followed up in October 2024 with What’s Luv?, featuring SPKS and MBrown.

Passion project

It’s also no surprise that the 29-year-old has a passion for music. Shortly after the highly contested AFCON 2023, he faced backlash following Nigeria’s loss in the final in February 2024. Iwobi faced heavy criticism from fans, with some blaming his performances and even his social media activity during the tournament.

The backlash got so intense that he briefly stepped away from Instagram and deleted his posts, though he had support from teammates, the NFF, the Sports Ministry, and his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha.

He later returned to social media with a video teasing an unreleased rap track. It reflects what he went through during that period and ties into his Project 17 vision of building an identity beyond football. That post drew over 8000 comments and 600,000 views.

On the pitch, Iwobi has enjoyed a solid career, making over 300 Premier League appearances. He began his professional career at Arsenal FC in 2015, moved to Everton FC in 2019, and joined Fulham FC in 2023.

Internationally, he has earned 98 caps for Nigeria, representing the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, finishing as runner-up in 2023 and securing third place in 2019 and 2025.