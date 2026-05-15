Sevilla manager Luis García Plaza has backed Super Eagles striker Akor Adams to continue his impressive scoring form ahead of Sunday’s crucial La Liga clash against Real Madrid at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The Nigerian forward heads into the encounter full of confidence after scoring in back-to-back league matches, including the winner in Sevilla’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal in midweek.

Adams’ recent resurgence has played a major role in Sevilla’s revival, with the Andalusian side now on a three-match winning streak that has eased relegation fears and reignited hopes of a possible European push.

Speaking ahead of the high-profile clash against Real Madrid, García Plaza admitted survival remains Sevilla’s immediate focus despite their improved form.

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“We’re still recovering. There are still 48 hours left before the match. There are tired players, like Castrín, who hadn’t fully recovered for Villarreal. Tomorrow (Saturday), we will know more about this. There will be some changes in the situations we’ve been dealing with,” the Sevilla coach said.

“When you get called in, it’s because things aren’t going well. We manage people beyond tactics. At the beginning, it was strange, but we’ve grown together. It’s not done, we aren’t saved. Right now, it’s Real Madrid and Real Madrid only. Another madhouse in our stadium, and we have to get the job done. We can’t relax for a single minute. We need everyone, and on Sunday, we must go all out to secure survival. We are close, but it’s not finished.”

The Sevilla coach also acknowledged the enormous challenge posed by Real Madrid, warning that his team must remain focused throughout the contest.

“They can hit you with two goals before you even realise it. We have to play well,” García Plaza said.

“They have some of the best players in the world, and even when you’re doing well, one player can beat you on his own. We have to remember that they’re still in it, despite the season not going the way they wanted. If we don’t play well, we will lose.”

Amid Sevilla’s growing momentum, García Plaza singled out Adams while discussing the club’s recent improvement in front of goal.

“We’ve scored several goals in recent matches, and they’ve been shared around the squad. Hopefully, Akor scores, or whoever it may be. This is collective work. The team was very good in Villarreal. We have to create chances; anyone can be there to finish them, and everyone has to help. The most important thing is to create them.”

Adams has now reached double figures in La Liga in what has been a fantastic season in Spain.

The Nigerian forward has continued to establish himself as one of Sevilla’s key players in the closing stages of the campaign.

Sevilla currently sit 12th on the table, four points above the relegation zone and only two points away from a possible UEFA Conference League qualification place.

García Plaza, however, insists the job is far from finished.

“We have to be capable of finishing the job; it’s not done,” he said.

“We have to win, or take something, nothing distracts me from that. It’s not done.”