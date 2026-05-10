Hundreds of football fans erupted in celebration at the King Jaja Hall on Sunday night as FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch the La Liga title during a lively El Clásico watch party organised by StarTimes Nigeria.

The event, hosted at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), brought together students, football enthusiasts and supporters of both Spanish giants for a communal viewing experience that blended football, entertainment and fan engagement.

Barcelona effectively settled the contest in the first half with goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres. Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a superb free-kick that curled into the top corner before Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute after a well-worked attacking move involving Dani Olmo.

The result confirmed Barcelona as Spanish champions, extending their strong recent record over their biggest rivals.

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Inside King Jaja Hall, the atmosphere mirrored the intensity of the match in Spain. Barcelona’s supporters erupted into chants after both goals, while Real Madrid’s fans reacted nervously as their team struggled to break down the Catalans’ defence.

The watch party also featured music, giveaways and interactive fan activities before kickoff, with many attendees arriving in Barcelona and Real Madrid jerseys.

A UNILAG student, Daniel Akinyemi, described the experience as one of the best football viewing events he had attended on campus.

“You could feel the tension from kickoff. When Rashford scored that free-kick, everywhere just exploded. Watching El Clásico with this kind of crowd makes it feel special,” he said.

Another attendee, Bolaji Alao, praised the communal atmosphere created by the organisers.

“It felt like being inside a stadium because everybody was fully involved in the game. Even people supporting rival teams were enjoying the experience together,” she said.

Speaking during the event, Oke Umurhohwo, marketing director at StarTimes Nigeria, said the initiative was aimed at deepening fan engagement around major football moments.

“El Clásico is more than just a football match. It’s one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and Nigerian fans are deeply connected to it,” he said.

“We want fans to experience that energy together, whether at the watch party in UNILAG or from the comfort of their homes through StarTimes Sports Premium and the StarTimes ON app.”

El Clásico remains one of the most watched fixtures in global football, attracting millions of viewers worldwide and maintaining a massive following among Nigerian fans.

The UNILAG gathering is the latest in a series of football-themed fan experiences organised in Lagos, reflecting the growing popularity of communal live football viewing events among young audiences.