Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray sealed a dramatic 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor on Saturday to win the Turkish Super Lig title for a record-extending 26th time.

The victory secured Galatasaray’s fourth consecutive league crown, matching the club’s historic run between 1996 and 2000 and further cementing their status as Turkey’s most successful football club.

Playing before a packed home crowd in Istanbul, Galatasaray were pushed to the limit by a determined Antalyaspor side that twice took the lead and threatened to delay the title celebrations.

However, the champions responded strongly, inspired by an impressive performance from substitute Noa Lang and the clinical finishing of Osimhen.

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The Nigerian striker once again proved decisive in a crucial moment for the club, underlining the influence he has had since arriving from Italian side Napoli last summer.

Osimhen’s heroics completed a remarkable turnaround for Galatasaray, who only weeks ago looked vulnerable after a shock 4-1 defeat to Samsunspor threatened to reopen the title race.

Following that defeat, the 27-year-old had urged his teammates not to lose focus, insisting the championship race was “not over” and calling on the squad to respond positively.

“Let’s not get stuck on this game. We have to keep going,” Osimhen had said after the loss.

His words ultimately proved prophetic as Galatasaray recovered strongly in the closing weeks of the campaign to retain their crown ahead of fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

Since completing his move to Turkey, Osimhen has become central to Galatasaray’s attack, delivering goals, assists, and leadership in key moments of the season.

The league triumph adds another major milestone to the striker’s growing career and further strengthens his reputation as one of Africa’s leading football stars.

For Galatasaray, Saturday’s victory was more than another title win; it was confirmation of their continued dominance in Turkish football.