Some high-profile politicians and entrepreneurs in Ebonyi State have resigned their membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The resignations of the politicians happened shortly after Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, convened a final stakeholders meeting which produced APC consensus aspirants for various political offices in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered the stakeholders meeting of the APC in Ebonyi State had been ongoing since March, but the consensus arrangement was finalised in separate meetings held on 28 April and 2 May.

The resignations

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES showed that among those who resigned their membership of the APC were two popular Ebonyi entrepreneurs, Christian Nwali and Chibuike Orogwu.

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Another politician who quit the APC was Chidiebere Ofoke.

While Mr Nwali earlier indicated interest in Ebonyi Central District race, Mr Orogwu was said to be seeking an APC ticket for Ezza South and Ikwo Federal Constituency seat in 2027.

On his part, Mr Ofoke recently declared interest to contest for Abakaliki South State Constituency seat.

Aside from Mr Ofoke, who is an ally of Governor Nwifuru, other politicians who resigned from the APC are allies of Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Although the politicians, in their separate letters, claimed their resignations were because of “personal reasons,” sources told PREMIUM TIMES that they quit the party because they were not favoured by the consensus arrangement.

Mr Orogwu was the first to announce his resignation from the APC in a letter dated 12 March and presented to the chairperson of his Amudo/Okoffia Ward.

“I, Orogwu Zion-Peter Chilbuike of Amudo Okofia Ward, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State hereby resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and request that my name be deleted from the membership register of the party,” he said.

Mr Nwali also announced his resignation via a letter dated 1 May and submitted to the Chairperson of his Ekpelu Ward, Nduka Imeze.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the All Progressives Congress, effective immediately.

“This decision is personal and was made after careful reflection,” he said, expressing gratitude to the party for the opportunities while he was a member.

“Please accept this letter as official notice of my withdrawal from all party activities and responsibilities,” Mr Nwali added.

There was also a resignation in the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the South-eastern state.

Bernard Odoh, the 2023 governorship candidate of the APGA, tendered his letter of resignation from the party.

Mr Odoh, who was sacked as vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka over his disputed professorship in 2024, said in a letter dated 4 May that his decision to resign from the APGA was the outcome of a “considered reflection” of activities in the party.

“In recent times, I have not been sufficiently abreast of developments within the party at the level required of a member of its Board of Trustees,” he said.

The university lecturer stressed that his decision was guided by the need to ensure “institutional coherence and effective stewardship,” pointing that the resignation would allow for more aligned and engaged leadership within the party structure.

Mr Odoh expressed gratitude to the party leadership at both state and national levels for the confidence reposed in him.

“My commitment to the unity, stability, and development of our state and nation remains unwavering, and I shall continue to support all sincere efforts directed towards the advancement of the common good,” he assured.

More resignations

Another top APC member, Chikaodili Ojimba, was also said to have resigned from the party in May over the consensus arrangement.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ojimba was looking to pick the APC ticket for Ebonyi North District seat but the consensus arrangement favoured Onyekachi Ebonyi who currently represents the district in the upper chamber.

It was gathered that the APC stakeholders decided to drop Mr Ojimba from the consensus arrangement because he hails from Izzi Axis where Governor Nwifuru also comes from.

Mr Ojimba recently moved to the APGA to pursue his senatorial ambition.

Like Mr Ojimba, Tochukwu Ogalagu, a renowned entrepreneur in Ebonyi, also resigned from the APC.

In a letter dated 2 April, Mr Ogalagu asked the APC to delete his name from the party’s register.

“I Tochukwu Bartholomew Ogalagu with Membership ID: APC111203000264

of Ezzangbo Ward, Ohaukwu Local Govemment Area of Ebonyi State hereby

resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

The entrepreneur said his decision followed “careful study” of activities in the party and political developments in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I thank the party leadership at all levels and my friends in the party for the wonderfiul relationship we had during my stay in the party,” he said.

‘No rift with Umahi’

Shortly after the consensus arrangement, there was a speculation that Governor Nwifuru had fallen out with Mr Umahi, a former governor of the state, over alleged disfavoring by of his allies in the political arrangement.

But Mr Nwifuru has since refuted the speculation, describing it as baseless.

“This speculation in some sections of the media is from those fanning the embers of discord. We are rather working together for the progress of the party in the state,” a statement issued on 2 May by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, stated.

The governor, however, acknowledged that there were “outstanding issues” regarding consensus arrangement, assuring that the issues would be resolved amicably.

“I will meet all the aspirants and they would be treated equally as agreed by the stakeholders.

“I enjoin all stakeholders, aspirants and party faithful to work together and make sacrifices where needed in the interest of the party,” the statement read.