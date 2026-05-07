Ola Aina remains a major doubt for Nottingham Forest ahead of their decisive Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa, with injury problems continuing to stretch the squad at a critical stage of the season.

The Nigerian full-back was absent on Monday night as Forest claimed an important 3–1 Premier League victory over Chelsea, a result that moved them six points clear of the relegation zone with only three league matches remaining.

But despite the significance of the win, the growing list of injuries threatening Forest’s campaign has become an increasing concern for head coach Vitor Pereira.

Aina still unavailable

Aina, who has been one of Forest’s most reliable performers this season due to his versatility and defensive discipline, remains sidelined with no clear recovery timeline announced ahead of Thursday’s European showdown in the West Midlands.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Providing an update before the fixture, Pereira confirmed that the Super Eagles defender remains unavailable, along with several other first-team players.

“They are injured. We are without Callum and without Dan Ndoye, two wingers. We are without Murillo, and before we were without Jair. Jair had and still has a problem, but he is a fighter. We are without Sangare and without Ola,” Pereira said at the presser.

Mounting injury problems

Forest’s injury situation has escalated in recent weeks, stripping Pereira of several key options during one of the most demanding stretches of the campaign.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Murillo, Dan Ndoye and Ibrahim Sangare are also sidelined.

Although defender Jair Cunha returned after missing the first leg against Villa, further setbacks emerged during the Chelsea win. Young defender Zach Abbott was forced off with a concussion, while Morgan Gibbs-White suffered a facial injury.

The growing casualty list has left Pereira with limited flexibility in team selection.

“In the end, for me, it was not difficult to select the first XI because I don’t have solutions. If I don’t have solutions, I don’t need to think a lot. We are doing well because of the spirit (in the team),” he added.

“I don’t know how many injured players I have. And now we have Morgan. I hope he can come (on Thursday).”

“Even without these important players, we keep the spirit. This is the difference between being a team, because this is not about tactical things; this is about team spirit.”

Forest’s remarkable European push

Forest’s presence at this stage of the Europa League marks a significant chapter in the club’s resurgence under Pereira. Historically one of England’s most iconic clubs due to their European pedigree under Brian Clough, Forest have spent years attempting to re-establish themselves among the continent’s elite after long periods outside top-level competition.

Now, they stand one match away from a European final.

Their narrow 1–0 advantage from the first leg gives them a slight edge heading into Thursday’s encounter, but the absence of experienced players like Aina threatens to complicate an already tense assignment.

Why Aina’s potential absence matters

Aina’s importance to Forest extends beyond defensive solidity. The Nigerian international has become a key transitional outlet, capable of operating on either flank while offering tactical balance in both defensive and attacking phases.

His athleticism, recovery pace, and composure under pressure have made him one of Forest’s most dependable performers in high-intensity fixtures this season.

With Aston Villa expected to attack aggressively in front of their home crowd, Forest could be forced into a reshuffle without one of their most adaptable defenders.

Spirit over depth

Despite the injuries, Pereira has continued to emphasise mentality and unity as Forest’s driving force.

In a season shaped by survival battles domestically and an unexpected European run, the squad’s resilience has become central to their identity. But with a place in the Europa League final on the line, the coming hours may ultimately determine whether spirit alone can compensate for a squad stretched to its limits.