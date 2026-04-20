Former Nigerian internationals, including Friday Elahor, Victor Agali, Ifeanyi Udeze, Jonathan Akpoborie, Precious Dede and Ebi Onome, were among notable attendees at the launch of Goldberg Lager Beer’s new football-focused consumer campaign, tagged ‘Back to Bars’.

The event, held at the brewery bar in Lagos, brought together media stakeholders, football enthusiasts, and industry figures, highlighting the enduring influence of former Super Eagles players in Nigeria’s football culture.

Organisers said the initiative is designed to engage fans at local viewing centres, particularly bars, which remain central to how many Nigerians experience football matches.

‘Back to Bars’

Back to Bars is a football campaign organised by Goldberg Lager Beer to reward customer loyalty.

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According to the organisers, consumers who purchase two bottles of Goldberg at participating bars will receive instant airtime rewards and qualify for weekly raffle draws.

At the end of the campaign, 10 winners will be selected for all-expenses-paid trips to either the United Kingdom or Lisbon to watch the Super Eagles play live.

Initiative

Speaking at the event, Senior Brand Manager at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kunle Aroyehun, said the initiative was designed to reflect how Nigerians currently experience football.

“We understand what it means to go to a bar right now. People are more intentional with how they spend, but they still want to enjoy football and the moments that come with it,” he said.

He added that the campaign was structured to provide immediate value while offering participants a chance at a bigger reward.

Also speaking, the company’s Head of Marketing Communications, Sandra Amachree, said the campaign recognises the role bars play in shaping football culture in Nigeria.

“Football in Nigeria is part of everyday life, and for many fans, that experience is shaped in bars,” she said. “What we are doing is supporting that culture in a way that feels natural.”

The organisers said the Back to Bars campaign is already active in participating outlets nationwide, with weekly draws and real-time announcements planned to ensure transparency and encourage participation.