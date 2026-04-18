Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to delivering impactful projects for the people of the state.

Governor Abiodun noted that the commissioning of key facilities in Borno State, including the Presidential Lodge, Government House Clinic, New Governor’s Office Complex, Protocol Office, and the Government House Juma’at Mosque, reflects a clear and purposeful vision aimed at strengthening governance infrastructure and enhancing service delivery.

He described the projects as strategic investments that would not only improve administrative efficiency but also contribute meaningfully to the welfare of citizens.

The Ogun State governor also acknowledged the presence of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the commissioning ceremony, noting that it underscores the importance of the milestones and the collective commitment to national development.

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Mr Abiodun further extended warm felicitations to Governor Zulum and his family as he prepares to give out his children in matrimony this weekend. He prayed that the occasion would be filled with joy and that the unions would be blessed with peace, love, and enduring happiness.

He reiterated the need for continued collaboration among leaders across the country in advancing development and improving the lives of Nigerians.