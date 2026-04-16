Sporting Lagos have secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Osun United on the final day of the Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Needing all three points to guarantee their return to the top flight, the Lagos-based side delivered when it mattered most.

The decisive moment came in the 17th minute when Aliyu Baba whipped in a precise cross that was met by Alex Leme, who guided his header into the net to hand Sporting an early lead.

The visitors were almost pegged back moments later when Osun United were awarded a penalty, but Hakeem Olalere struck the woodwork, allowing Sporting Lagos to maintain their advantage.

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The result confirms a swift return to the NPFL for Sporting Lagos, just two years after their relegation.

Heading into the decisive fixture, Sporting Lagos sat top of their group with a slender one-point lead over second-placed Akwa United, leaving no margin for error.

Despite the pressure and a challenging away atmosphere at the Lanreleke Township Stadium in Ileogbo, they showed composure and discipline to get the job done.

Their promotion further strengthens Lagos State’s presence in Nigeria’s top division, with Ikorodu City and Inter Lagos already confirmed in the NPFL. The trio will now represent the commercial capital in the upcoming season, underlining the city’s growing influence in domestic football.

Attention will now shift to preparations for life back in the NPFL, where the club will aim to establish itself among Nigeria’s elite once again.