At this stage of the season, style becomes secondary. What matters is control. What matters is the results. What matters is who blinks first in the title race.

On Sunday evening, Rivers United FC showed they are not blinking.

Early strike, ruthless intent

Against Plateau United FC, games are rarely open. They are fought; physically, mentally, tactically.

And this one was decided early.

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Just 10 minutes in, Wisdom Samuel delivered the decisive blow, finishing off a well-worked move created by Taofeek Otaniyi. It was a moment that defined the match and ultimately the destination of all three points.

That goal sealed a narrow but significant 1-0 victory, handing Rivers United their 16th win of the campaign and lifting them back to the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League table.

Control without chaos

This was not a game of endless chances. It was a game of discipline.

On the right flank, Okon Aniekeme brought energy and intent, constantly probing and stretching the opposition. His involvement in attacking transitions kept Rivers United on the front foot, even in a contest where clear openings were scarce.

The second half followed a similar script, measured pressure without over-commitment. Boluwaji Sholumade came closest to extending the lead, attacking a corner kick with purpose, but the margin remained slim.

Yet, slim margins are often the mark of champions.

Defensive steel in the defining moments

As the clock ticked down, Plateau United pushed. Not with fluid dominance, but with urgency.

Rivers United did not panic.

Goalkeeper Noble John produced a crucial save at a decisive moment, while Taiwo Abdulrafiu delivered a vital block late on, interventions that preserved the lead and underlined the team’s defensive resilience.

It was not spectacular. It was something more valuable, controlled.

Finidi’s verdict: Honest, measured, focused

Head coach Finidi George did not hide behind the victory. Instead, he dissected it with clarity.

“It’s a match that we didn’t have so many scoring chances, but that first half I think, that shot went in. I think in the second half we had one that went out. I think that just highlights the match.”

For Finidi, the performance was about balance, not brilliance.

“We didn’t suffer much, so I think it’s a game that we controlled properly. Not too much stress at the back, but at the same time we didn’t create glaring chances.”

Then came the broader assessment:

“If you look at the overall performance of the team, I think it was a good one. We are quite happy with the performance and the victory.”

This is a team that understands the demands of a title race, efficiency over extravagance.

Eyes on Kano: The next test of ambition

The road ahead does not ease up.

An away trip to Kano Pillars FC awaits, a fixture layered with history, intensity, and one of the most demanding atmospheres in Nigerian football.

Finidi knows what it represents.

“To get a good result away from home, it’s not mathematics. We’ll see how we can strategise. We have to go to Kano and see what we can do there.”

And beyond that, the bigger picture:

“If we can do that and come back home and win, we should be in a good place.”

This is long-term thinking. Title thinking.

Plateau United: A missed moment

For Gbenga Ogunbote and his Plateau United side, the story was one of fine margins and missed discipline.

“The pitch was being used by the two sides. They have been used to it. I think the game was more physical than technical.”

The decisive moment still lingers.

“Unfortunately, we lost the game to some carelessness. That was about the only chance. It wasn’t an obvious one at the end of it.”

Yet, he refused to condemn the performance.

“The boys didn’t do badly. Let’s just say today is not our day.”

A title race taking shape

The NPFL season is entering its defining stretch, where consistency separates contenders from pretenders.

Rivers United are not just winning, they are managing games, absorbing pressure, and delivering results when performances are not at their peak.

That is the identity of a side chasing more than points. That is the identity of a side chasing legacy.

And with Kano on the horizon, the next chapter will demand even more.